Wema Bank Emerge Champions At Nigeria Bankers Games Again

Wema Bank have once again proved its dominance in corporate sports after emerging champions of the 2025 Nigeria Bankers Games, which ended on Sunday, December 7.

Going into the 2025 season, Wema Bank were already the defending overall champions, having won the title three times in a row.

But this edition did not look like a straightforward defence, as First Bank and Sterling Bank pushed strongly for the crown in the early weeks. Up until Week 5, both challengers were within touching distance.

However, everything changed in Week 6 when Wema Bank produced a remarkable performance, winning nine gold medals to pull away and seal their fourth consecutive championship.

A major part of their success came from the Wema Bank women’s volleyball team, who won their event convincingly, and the athletics team, who dominated the track and field with four gold medals.

The standout star of the entire tournament was Wema Bank’s Adewumi Oluwaseun. The rising sprint sensation won three gold medals on the track and was deservedly named the Overall Best Athlete of the Games.

With a total of nine gold medals, Wema Bank confirmed itself as the 2025 Nigeria Bankers Games champions, making it four titles in a row.