Wema Bank, Davido 5ive Tour To Hold In Abuja On Dec 14

The Davido 5ive Tour, sponsored by Wema Bank, is set to hold its Abuja edition on December 14, 2025, marking the fifth stop of the tour’s Nigerian leg.

This follows a series of highly attended performances across four regions of the country since the tour kicked off in October.

The tour accompanies the release of Afrobeats star David Adeleke’s fifth studio album, 5ive. After wrapping up performances in major North American cities, Davido extended the tour to Nigeria for a homecoming series that has so far recorded a cumulative attendance of more than 80,000 fans nationwide.

Wema Bank, the headline sponsor, has introduced several incentives for attendees as part of its engagement drive.

These include complimentary Davido 5ive Tour merchandise, limited-edition tickets, and selected financial benefits such as cashback on transactions and free transfers for eligible cardholders.

Tickets for the Abuja concert are still available via the link shared on Davido’s official social media pages.

Wema Bank has also encouraged fans interested in securing complimentary tickets to follow its verified social media handles, for updates.