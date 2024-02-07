Wema Bank Celebrates Season Of Love With Reward Extravaganza For Staff, Customers

Wema Bank has launched its 2024 Love Adventure campaign, offering customers and staff an outstanding range of rewards and cash prizes all through February.

The campaign themed ‘Your Love Adventure Is Possible With ALAT’, will simultaneously promote a culture of love and appreciation among Wema Bank’s internal and external audiences, while showcasing the indispensable role that the bank plays as a support system in the daily lives of all customers.

The Love Adventure Campaign will empower customers with resources and opportunities to bring their plans for the love season to life, additionally enriching them with a plethora of rewards via its digital platform, ALAT.

From a N9,000,000 cash prize in the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3, to a 10% discount on all GAC cars, free prepaid gift cards worth N10,000 for ALAT customers, car loans and device loans—including a whopping N100,000 off all Samsung S24 Series device loan purchases on ALAT, free airtime and data for customers who transact on ALAT and *945#, free Dakore skincare products and discounts on 5-star restaurants on ALAT Rewards.

The bank said the season of love promises to be an unforgettable experience for all the customers.

Commenting on the bank’s inspiration for curating such an elaborate Valentine’s Day campaign, Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business at Wema Bank, Tunde Mabawonku, attributed it to the bank’s commitment to providing an exceptional banking experience for every customer and being a support system for all stakeholders.

He said: “Every day is Valentine’s Day for our customers but that doesn’t mean we would settle for the bare minimum in celebrating the season of love.

“We brought a unique twist to Valentine’s with this month-long celebration and made the decision to be our customers’ ‘Val’, reinforcing our commitment to supporting their lives and being with them all the way.

“It’s beyond Valentine’s Day, this is Valentine’s month at Wema Bank. This is going to be a love season like never before and we are thrilled to be the brains behind this.

“I encourage everyone to tap into this unique opportunity that we have presented through the Love Adventure Campaign. All they have to do is download ALAT to enjoy the discounts and financial rewards we have prepared for them and follow our social media accounts to ensure they don’t miss any updates as the season unfolds. We’ve got something for everyone this love season.”

The ALAT Love Adventure Campaign is set to run all through February 2024 and will transform the experiences of all Wema Bank customers, creating an unforgettable love season for all.

The employees of Wema Bank have also not been left out as an array of thrilling activities and opportunities have been curated to reinforce the positive work culture that Wema Bank is known for and sustain the spirit of love within the bank.

With the vast measure of rewards awaiting Wema Bank customers, the Bank has redefined the standards for the love season with this month-long extravaganza and the season promises to be an adventure like none other.