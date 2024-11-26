Wema Bank Celebrates Int’l Fraud Awareness Week

Share

Wema Bank at the weekend commemorated the International Fraud Awareness Week 2024.

The bank also reinforced its commitment to combating fraud and protecting customers’ financial interests. It also hosted an insightful seminar in accordance with the global theme for the week; “Share A Story, Stop A Scam.”

The seminar was held at the Wema Bank Head Office in Lagos. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni, emphasised the bank’s commitment to championing fraud awareness and combating fraud.

Oseni, who was represented by the Executive Director, Retail and Digital Business of the bank, Tunde Mabawonku said: “Fraud and scam are no longer news and with each day, fraudulent tactics continue to evolve; with the evolution of digital banking.

“As an institution, we have a role to play and this is why we remain unrelenting in our fight against fraud.

“Awareness is key, so while we do the backend work of constantly innovating, running checks and advancing our security framework, we go a step further in ensuring that our customers are also equipped to, at their end, complement the work we do in terms of maintaining their financial security; and we do this through awareness, information and education.

