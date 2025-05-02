Wema Bank Celebrates 80 Years, Sets Stage For Future Possibilities

Share

Wema Bank has officially marked the incredible milestone of its 80th anniversary on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Celebrated as Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank, Wema Bank was founded on May 2nd, 1945, as Agbonmagbe Bank Limited; an institution that has now evolved from a single-branch operation aimed at empowering indigenous Nigerians into a formidable force that continues to blaze the trail in Nigeria’s banking and financial industry.

From bridging gaps in access to finance for underserved Nigerians to empowering businesses with insightful financial solutions and support, providing a platform for other industries to thrive and proactively delivering financial solutions tailored to the needs of every Nigerian, Wema Bank has built a legacy of impact for 8 decades.

With millions of customers and global presence via 150+ branches and the ALAT App, Wema Bank continues to set the pace in customer-centric innovation and impactful banking.

Extending gratitude to the bank’s stakeholders, Moruf Oseni, the MD/CEO of Wema Bank reiterated the Bank’s commitment to continue going above and beyond in service of its customers in the decades to come.

According to him, “Wema at 80 is a milestone that extends deeply into the very roots of the industry, the people and the nation.

“This is an 80-year-old bank that began to set the pace for indigenous businesses in the depths of colonial rule and has remained resolute in carrying on that mission since 1945, showing the world that ‘Nigerian-owned’ can last, and institutions can be agents of transformation in their own capacity. It’s a journey I am deeply proud of and I cannot celebrate alone.

“I take this moment to express my sincerest gratitude to every person and institution that has played a part in Wema Bank’s success story.

“From our customers to shareholders, investors, partners to employees past and present, and every other stakeholder whose efforts run in the veins of this great Bank.

“We are Wema and I take this moment, on behalf of the Board and Management of the Bank, to reiterate our lifelong commitment to you. Wema Bank is built to last, Wema Bank is built for you and Wema Bank will never relent in delivering optimum value to you.

“It has been 80 years of impact, and as we look ahead to a future of limitless possibilities, our promise to you remains the same. We Are With You, All The Way!”, Oseni concluded.

To celebrate the anniversary, the financial institution has organised Wema at 80 Gala Night scheduled to hold in Lagos at 6 p.m. on Friday May 2nd, 2025.

Headlined by Afrobeats stars Davido and Wande Coal, Fuji legend Ayuba, vocal sensation Yinka Davies, 9ice and a star-studded lineup of celebrities, dignitaries and stakeholders; the night promises to be one for the books, convening 8 decades of generations in a glamorous ceremony themed ‘Timeless Elegance’.

“Anyone can be a part of the Wema at 80 Gala Night by tuning in live at 7 p.m. to the Bank’s YouTube Channel as well as select national TV stations.”

