Wema Bank Building Stronger, More Resilient Export Sector For Nigeria

Share

In the highly competitive and complex landscape of global trade, export businesses face formidable challenges. Exporters worldwide grapple with fluctuating international trade policies, evolving market demands, and logistical difficulties, all of which impact profitability and sustainability.

These challenges are especially pronounced for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which, according to the World Bank, contribute nearly 40 per cent of global GDP yet often lack the resources needed to succeed in export markets.

Limited access to financing, insufficient knowledge of foreign regulations, and a lack of robust support systems mean that many SMEs struggle to navigate international trade.

In Nigeria, this situation is intensified by the country’s historical reliance on oil exports, which has stifled the development of other sectors that could diversify and bolster the economy.

According to the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Nigerian SMEs make up 96 per cent of the country’s businesses and contribute roughly 48 per cent to the national GDP.

Despite their economic significance, Nigerian SMEs face steep barriers in reaching global markets, with challenges around export documentation, compliance with international standards, and limited financing.

Recognising these hurdles, Wema Bank launched the Wema Export Trade Academy—a program to empower Nigerian SMEs to break into the global market and thrive. Wema Bank identified a critical gap in the ecosystem for SME support in Nigeria’s export sector.

For many businesses with the potential to expand internationally, the lack of relevant skills, regulatory knowledge, and financial backing proved an insurmountable barrier.

Moruf Oseni, Managing Director of Wema Bank, explained the vision behind the initiative and the bank’s goals for SME development in Nigeria. “We have realised that access programs are among the most effective tools to train and equip small businesses,” Oseni noted.

“There are specific skills that SME businesses, especially those in export, require to thrive. This acad – emy is our response to these needs, providing targeted knowledge to help businesses not only enter export markets but sustain and grow within them.

We see this as part of our larger commitment to economic diversification and sustainable growth for Nigeria,” he added. Oseni’s statement underscores Wema Bank’s understanding of the challenges SME exporters face and its commitment to creating meaningful, long-term growth within Nigeria’s non-oil export sectors.

The academy was launched as the first of its kind, aiming to simplify and demystify the export process for Nigerian SMEs. Over a five-day intensive program, more than 50 participants joined workshops and interactive sessions led by industry experts.

The sessions covered critical aspects of international trade, such as export financing, documentation, compliance, logistics, and global market entry strategies.

Unlike programs that dwell on theory, the Wema Export Trade Academy offered practical insights and actionable strategies for overcoming real-world challenges that exporters face.

Tajudeen Bakare, Division Head of Operations, General Services, and BPR at Wema Bank, stated: “We saw a gap in the SME export market—a need for knowledge and practical tools that could drive real change.

“The academy was created to address this gap and help SMEs not just start exporting but do so in a sustainable, efficient way that allows them to scale up.”

Through the Wema Export Trade Academy, the bank sought to provide a hands-on program that would not only teach SMEs the technicalities of exporting but also equip them to sustain and grow their export activities in the long term.

The impact of the academy was evident among its participants, who expressed newfound clarity and confidence in their export endeavors. Dele Badejo of Crowthin Crest Resources and Logistics Limited, who had previously focused on imports, described the experience as an “eye-opener” to the opportunities in export, especially given Nigeria’s shift from oil dependence.

“The scarcity of dollars has made me want to embrace export, and for me, Wema Bank is doing a very laudable thing,” Badejo said.

“I see a lot of opportunities in export, looking ahead of crude oil in Nigeria. There are better opportunities and even bigger opportunities that can create a lot of value for the country and the people also.

“This initiative will allow me to fund my export business, and it’s important for Nigeria because it will create opportunities for many people. Now I can employ more people, and I want to thank the management of Wema Bank for opening our eyes to these opportunities,” he added.

Ndutim Enang of Cardinal Torch Company Limited, another SME operator, spoke about how the program had refined her approach to exporting semi-processed cashew products.

“This export training seminar has been very insightful, and it has been a refresher for us as we go through training like this once in a while.

“It has helped us in the preparation for exporting our finished products, particularly semi-processed ready-to-eat cashew products, helping us to realign our operational paradigms to the export requirements for these products, particularly for retailers in foreign countries.

We also delved into export finance and trade finance, exploring the incentives and other programs that Wema Bank is developing for SMEs,” Enang said. Enang’s comments underscore the program’s impact in helping SMEs like hers align their processes with global standards.

Another participant, Richard Okegbola of Wemy Industries Limited, reflected on the programme’s value in expanding his knowledge of export strategies. He stated: “First, I would like to thank Wema Bank for this amazing programme.

As an exporter, this kind of training is essential. For the past five days, the sessions have been expository, enlightening, and very informative. We’ve learned so much that will be beneficial for us as exporters.

“Even though we’ve been exporting, sitting in these sessions with facilitators like Dr. Bamidele Ayemibo and Dr. Nduka Udeh has opened my eyes to potentials in the export world I hadn’t considered.

“I believe this program should continue, even beyond Lagos, because exporters in other parts of the country can benefit greatly from this initiative. If sustained, it will truly help the non-oil industry and support Nigeria’s forex reserves.”

The insightful conversations at the Wema Export Trade Academy were anchored in the expertise of its facilitators, who provided targeted insights and actionable strategies. Dr. Bamidele Ayemibo, one of the lead facilitators, emphasised the academy’s focus on sustainable growth for SME exporters.

“What Wema is trying to do is to support SME businesses within the export space and those that are trying to come in, and that is what we have been doing over the past five days.

The goal is to help those already doing exports to do it in a better and more sustainable way. “The essence of the conversations we’ve had is for them to learn and implement.

Some of them are already exporting, and with this training, they realised they were doing some things wrongly but now understand how to do them better,” Ayemibo said.

His insights reinforced the academy’s emphasis on practical learning and adaptability for long-term success in export markets.

Looking to the future, Wema Bank has ambitious plans for the Wema Export Trade Academy, seeing it as a crucial platform for advancing Nigerian SMEs within the global economy.

Dr. Mercy Femi Olagundoye, Head of Central Operations and Trade Services at Wema Bank, outlined a vision of continued support and expansion. “The Wema Export Trade Academy is more than a one-time initiative,” she explained.

“We envision a continuous program that will scale up in size and scope, reaching even more SMEs across Nigeria. Our goal is not only to provide training but to create a robust support system that includes financial aid, advisory services, and continuous learning opportunities.

“Moving forward, we hope to see participants implement what they have learned, expand their operations, and contribute to Nigeria’s growth in non-oil exports.

Wema Bank will be here to support them every step of the way, helping them navigate challenges and seize opportunities in the global market,” she added. Dr. Olagundoye’s remarks highlight the bank’s commitment to fostering sustained growth and resilience among Nigerian SMEs.

The conclusion of the first cohort of the Wema Export Trade Academy marked an encouraging step forward for Nigerian SMEs and the broader economy.

Tunde Mabawonku, Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business at Wema Bank, emphasised the bank’s commitment to creating an ecosystem that empowers SMEs to succeed internationally.

“Our goal is not just to train businesses but to build a solid foundation that allows them to thrive in the international space,” Mabawonku said. “With this first cohort of participants who have been trained, we are committed to creating an ecosystem of success for Nigerian SMEs by providing the resources, tools, and expertise they need to not only enter global markets but also dominate them.

“We have established relationships with them, and, even after the end of the program, we are going to be heavily involved in their export business, providing continued support and ensuring that they have what they need to succeed,” he said.

His statement underscores the bank’s mission to position SMEs as central players in Nigeria’s economic diversification and sustainability.

Through the Wema Export Trade Academy, Wema Bank has laid the groundwork for a new era of success for Nigerian SMEs in the export sector. By addressing the unique challenges they face and equipping them with the tools for sustainable growth, Wema Bank is helping to create a more resilient and diversified economy.

As the bank continues to expand the academy and strengthen its support systems, the future looks promising for Nigerian SMEs aiming to make their mark on the global stage.

Share

Please follow and like us: