Wema Bank Awards N2m Grants To Three Women Entrepreneurs

Wema Bank, through its women-focused initiative SARA by Wema, has awarded a total of ₦2 million in business grants to three female entrepreneurs at the SheCan 6.0 Conference.

Omobolaji Shittu, founder and CEO of Bolat Paints, received the grand prize of ₦1 million, while Abisola Opeyemi of Royal Bags and Blessed Godspower-Okitikpi, founder of Blessed Flow Cup, each received ₦500,000 to support and expand their businesses.

Reacting to the award, Shittu said, “I feel so excited and happy. I didn’t see it coming. I’m a woman in a male-dominated industry, and for SARA by Wema to believe in me and support my vision, I’m beyond grateful.”

Opeyemi also expressed appreciation, noting, “The application was seamless. I’m grateful to SARA by Wema Bank for investing in women like me and believing in African businesses. We can do more, and they’ve just shown us how.”

Godspower-Okitikpi was visibly emotional, saying, “I’m speechless. I did not expect this at all. With this grant, I can grow my business and reach more women. Thank you, SARA by Wema. Long live your impact.”

The winners were selected from over 150 applicants through a competitive pitch process.

Wema Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Moruf Oseni, emphasized that supporting businesses especially those owned by women is central to driving economic growth and national development.

“Our focus on women-owned businesses is deliberate,” he said. “When women succeed, families thrive, communities flourish, and the economy is strengthened. Over the years, we’ve empowered thousands of entrepreneurs through access to finance, capacity development, and strategic partnerships. We’ve seen firsthand how these investments change lives.”

SARA by Wema offers financial access, business advisory, personal development tools, and wellness support for women at various stages of life and enterprise. The initiative aims to build an ecosystem where Nigerian women can dream bigger, grow stronger, and lead with confidence.

The SheCan Conference has grown into a key platform for female entrepreneurship and empowerment. Since its inception, it has impacted over 26,000 women. The 2025 edition hosted over 15,000 participants, with panel sessions on personal growth, business scaling, and work-life balance.

Wema Bank says its continued investment in platforms like SheCan reflects a long-term commitment to fostering innovation, unlocking women’s potential, and building a more inclusive and prosperous society.