Wema Bank Awards N145m To Innovators At Hackaholics 5.0 Finale

Share

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s most innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has successfully concluded the 5th edition of its Hackaholics initiative, a premier ideathon designed to empower and support the nation’s brightest tech innovators.

The grand finale, which took place recently in Lagos, witnessed a remarkable showcase of ingenuity and problemsolving prowess, culminating in seven startups sharing an impressive N145 million in prize money—nearly double the initial prize fund of N75 million.

This year’s Hackaholics stood out with a record-breaking 3,500 applications from across Nigeria. From this pool, 10 finalists showcased innovative solutions addressing real-world challenges, ranging from education accessibility to sustainable agriculture, healthcare, and more.

Feegor, the overall winner, was awarded the top prize of N50 million for its innovative B2B wholesale marketplace and SaaS platform.

Feegor empowers SMEs to discover, negotiate, and source goods from verified suppliers while accessing credit through a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) model.

This groundbreaking approach is set to drive growth and create significant economic impact. The first runner-up, Empayment AI, received N35 million for its AI-powered invoice discounting platform, revolutionising how businesses manage payments.

Bloom Beauty, the second runner-up, was awarded N20 million for its personalised, AIcurated solutions that are transforming the beauty industry.

In the women-led category, MyTherapist secured the position of first runner-up, earning N12 million. MyTherapist connects users with mental health professionals, providing accessible and affordable therapy solutions for emotional well-being.

Meanwhile, MyItura, an innovator delivering remote healthcare services, clinched the position of second runner-up in the women-led category, receiving N8 million.

Both Northino and University X earned honorable mentions at the grand finale, each receiving N10 million. Northino was recognized for bridging traditional knowledge and modern technology through digital skills training for African native speakers, while University X impressed with its transparent, all-encompassing plat – form for tertiary education management.

Share

Please follow and like us: