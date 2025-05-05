Wema Bank At 80: Olorunshola, Oseni Reaffirm Commitment To Innovation, Inclusion, Empowerment

Share

Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest and most innovative financial institutions, celebrated its 80th anniversary in grand fashion recently with an exclusive Gala Night in Lagos, themed “Timeless Elegance.”

The event brought together an array of dignitaries, industry leaders, and A-list guests to mark eight decades of banking excellence and national impact.

Among the high-profile attendees were the Governors of Oyo, Ogun, and Ondo States—Seyi Makinde, Dapo Abiodun, and Lucky Aiyedatiwa—who lauded the bank for its unwavering contributions to Nigeria’s economic development.

A representative of Vice President Kashim Shettima also delivered the federal government’s commendation, acknowledging Wema Bank’s legacy of service since its inception in 1945.

Founded as Agbonmagbe Bank, Wema Bank has evolved over the past 80 years into a forward-thinking financial institution, renowned for its customer-centric approach and groundbreaking digital innovations, including ALAT by Wema—the country’s first fully digital bank.

In a joint statement, Oluwayemisi Olorunshola, Chairman of Wema Bank Plc, and Mr. Moruf Oseni, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, reiterated the bank’s commitment to digital transformation, financial inclusion, and economic empowerment.

Olorunshola, in her welcome address, reflected on the bank’s transformational journey and underscored its dedication to women empowerment.

She highlighted SARA by Wema, the bank’s flagship female-focused initiative that has reached over 400,000 unbanked women, facilitated ₦75 billion in low-interest loans, and created over 900 jobs across Nigeria.

“My journey is a testimony to what’s possible when women are empowered. Wema Bank is walking the talk in championing gender inclusion,” she said.

Mr. Oseni described the 80th anniversary as a celebration of resilience, innovation, and enduring relevance. “Wema Bank is 80 years strong—and still driven by purpose, innovation, and people. Our legacy is one of trust, and the future holds even more promise,” he affirmed.

He added that the bank remains steadfast in supporting Nigerian businesses and individuals through cutting-edge solutions, strong partnerships, and inclusive policies. “This anniversary is not just about our past. It’s about reaffirming our vision for the future.”

With over 150 branches nationwide and a rapidly expanding digital footprint, Wema Bank continues to position itself as a pacesetter in the African banking sector, ushering in a new era of smart, inclusive, and impactful financial services.

