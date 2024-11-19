Wema Bank Appoints New DMD, ED

Share

Following the expected retirement of Oluwole Akinleye as Deputy Managing Director with effect from November 30, 2024, the board of Wema Bank Plc has named Oluwole Ajimisinmi, an Executive Director, as the new Deputy Managing Director, effective from December 1, 2024 In the same vein, Olukayode Bakare has been appointed as Executive Director, effective from the same date.

A statement from the bank said Akinleye is retiring effective November 30, 2024 after 10 years of meritorious service on the Board of the bank.

Oluwole Akinleye was appointed as an Executive Director of Wema Bank Plc. in December 2014 and became the Deputy Managing Director on April 1, 2023.

As Executive Director and later the Deputy Managing Director, he oversees the Southwest business, Corporate Banking Division, Customer Experience Management and Corporate Sustainability Department of the Bank.

The Board of Directors and the. anagement of the Bank expressed their deepest gratitude to Mr. Akinleye for his invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment to the bank’s mission and vision.

Oluwole’s appointment is in line with the bank’s succession planning. He joined Wema Bank Plc in July 2009 as the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser and was appointed to the Board as an Executive Director in July 2020. He has a robust wealth of experience in banking and corporate governance.

His new appointment is based on the strength and diversity of his experience, his outstanding strategic orientation, good product development and portfolio management capabilities.

He currently supervises the Lagos Business Directorate and the Remedial/Recovery Department of the bank. Oluwole earned his first degree in Law from the University of Jos and his B.L from the Nigerian Law School.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious General Management Program (GMP) at Harvard Business School.

