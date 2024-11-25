Wema Bank Appoints DMD, ED

Share

Wema Bank has appointed Mr. Oluwole Ajimisinmi as deputy managing director and Mr Olukayode Bakare as executive director.

A statement by the bank explained that the appointments would take effect on December 1, 2024, following the retirement of Mr. Oluwole Akinleye, the current deputy managing director.

Ajimisinmi, who joined the bank in 2009 as company secretary/legal adviser, was appointed as an executive director in 2020. With years of experience in corporate governance, strategic leadership and banking, he is well-positioned to steer the bank towards its next phase of growth and innovation.

Bakare, who is a seasoned finance and treasury expert with years of industry experience has been a key driver of the bank’s treasury, wholesale funding and global trade business.

His extensive expertise and leadership would further bolster the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions.

Akinleye, whose retirement would be effective November 30, 2024 has been a vital pillar of the bank’s growth and transformation.

Over the past decade, he has demonstrated exemplary leadership across various capacities, including overseeing the Southwest business, corporate banking division, customer experience management and corporate sustainability.

