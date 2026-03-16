Wema Bank Appoints Agu As Independent Non-Executive Director

Wema Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Engr. Wilson Chiedu Agu as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the bank, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank disclosed that the appointment became effective on March 3, 2026. In a statement issued by the company, Engr. Agu was described as a distinguished professional and serial entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience spanning engineering consultancy, information technology, cybersecurity and business development.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil/Structural Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, obtained in 1990. According to the bank, Agu has held several leadership roles during his career, including serving as Partner and Resident Engineer at Project Development Consortium (PDC) between 1993 and 2007.

During his tenure, he managed major projects such as the structural design of Orient Bank and the National Maritime Resource Centre. In 2000, he founded I-Sixty Nigeria Limited, a diversified enterprise that has delivered several landmark projects across the country.

Some of these include the NIMASA Maritime Museum, the Nigerian Navy Dockyard Museum and the beautification of 11 renovated airports nationwide. The statement also noted that Agu has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s technology governance ecosystem.

He served on the Governing Board of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) from 2013 to 2015, where he chaired the Committee on Standards, Guidelines and Regulations and supported the implementation of the COBIT 5 framework.

He also collaborated with Precise Financial Systems between 2018 and 2020 on banking automation solutions and currently leads Agu Industrial and Energy Limited, which focuses on industrial parks and free trade zone infrastructure projects, including the Enugu Tech Market project.

In recognition of his contributions to corporate and public administration, Agu was awarded a Professional Fellowship Doctorate by the Institute of Corporate and Public Administration of Nigeria in 2021. He is also a member of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON).