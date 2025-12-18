Wema Bank Announces Top 20 Finalists For Hackaholics 6.0

Wema Bank has revealed the Top 20 finalists for Hackaholics 6.0 following a two-day pre-pitch event held on December 16 and 17, 2025. Hackaholics, the Bank’s flagship innovation platform, aims to identify, support, and scale technology-driven solutions across Nigeria.

For this sixth edition, the programme was expanded into two streams: Hackathon and Ideathon.

The Hackathon finalists are Rapid DEV, Secure IT, Neurafeed, Trust Lock Babcock, Pulse Track, IlluminiTrust, Trust Lock FUTA, Fix Fraud AI, KASH Flow, and VOC AI. The Ideathon finalists include PLOY, Fertitude, VarsityScape, Mama ALERT, StockMed, Chao, All Arbitrate, FarmSlate, Sane AI, and Cycle X.

Commenting on the dual-stream structure, Managing Director and CEO Moruf Oseni explained that the approach accommodates both creators of new solutions and innovators refining existing ideas.

He emphasized that innovation involves not only building from scratch but also optimizing systems to drive efficiency and impact.

Oseni noted that Hackaholics continues to showcase the creativity and problem-solving capacity of Nigerian youths.

The 2025 edition toured seven cities, engaging 1,460 participants, from which 43 teams were shortlisted for the pre-pitch stage. After intensive presentations and evaluations, the Top 20 finalists emerged, securing their places in the grand finale.

The grand finale, scheduled for December 19, 2025, will gather key stakeholders in Africa’s technology and innovation ecosystem.

Finalists will have the opportunity to test their solutions, gain industry exposure, and connect with potential investors for funding beyond competition prizes.

Prizes for the Ideathon category include N25 million for the winner, N20 million for the first runner-up, N15 million for the second runner-up, and N5 million each for two women-led teams.

In the Hackathon category, prizes of N20 million, N15 million, N10 million, and N5 million will be awarded to the first through fourth-place winners, respectively.