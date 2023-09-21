Wema Bank Announces Launch Of Hackaholics Digital Summit 2023

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s leading innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has announced the launch of the Hackaholics Digital Summit 2023, which according to a press release is Africa’s largest gathering of innovators, disruptors, regulators, policymakers, investors and customers in the digital space.

The statement said that the summit would serve as a hub for sharing cutting-edge insights, trends, and best practices in the tech industry towards the positive transformation of technology and innovation not just in Nigeria but across the African continent.

According to the statement, “in 2019, Wema Bank introduced Hackaholics, a dedicated initiative targeting youth and start-ups. Its mission is to provide a stage for entrepreneurs and innovators with transformative, tech-driven concepts to bring their ideas to fruition and refine their skills.

“The 4th edition of Hackaholics, launched in April 2023, involved several months-long journey to top Nigerian universities to identify and nurture talented students with creative ideas. These students were afforded the opportunity to collaborate, enhance their skills, and actualise their unique concepts through technology.

The Hackaholics Digital Summit will host both the grand finale of Hackaholics 4.0 and the inaugural edition of the digital summit.” It further said that the Hackaholics Digital Summit 2023 is scheduled for October 6, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria, under the theme “Re-Imagine: Disrupt- ing the Ecosystem for Scale,” adding that the multifaceted event would commence with the launch of the Hackaholics Digital Summit and and with the exciting grand finale of Hackaholics 4.0.

“During this grand event, the standout teams from the competition will showcase their innovations, contending for the prestigious titles of Hackaholics 4.0 winners. Notably, the winning team will receive a grant of N10 million worth of prizes, the first runner-up N7 million worth of prizes, the second runner-up N5 million worth of prizes, while a special N3 million grant is reserved exclusively for a female-led team.

Additionally, a N15 million grant will be allocated to university STEM endowment. “The Digital Summit will further encompass an array of simultaneous master classes, providing attendees with the opportunity to witness the emergence of Africa’s technological future while gaining invaluable insights from renowned experts.

These masterclasses will delve into topics such as ‘The Future of Financial Services,’ ‘Venture Capital and Funding Viable Innovation for Scale,’ and ‘Strategic Technology for Impact & Societal Change: Transforming Today & Tomorrow’s World,” the statement further said.