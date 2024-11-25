Wema Bank Announces Hackaholics 5.0 Finalists

Share

Wema Bank has announced the top 10 teams proceeding to the grand finale of Hackaholics 5.0, following the pre-pitch held on Monday, November 25 in Lagos.

The Top 10 finalists for Hackaholics 5.0 are University X, Empayment AI, BloomBeauty, Aceede, Fegor, Northino, Nimsy, MyTherapist, GbalePrime, and MyItura.

The pre-pitch ceremony is the precursor to the highly anticipated Hackaholics 5.0 Grand Finale, scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, 2024, with the theme “Meta Idea: Catalyzing Africa’s Growth Through Innovation.”

Following their shortlisting to the Top 10, the finalists are set to prove their mettle, battling for N75,000,000 worth of prizes in the Hackaholics 5.0 Grand Finale.

Included in this N75,000,000 prize package are N30 million worth of prizes for the grand prize winner, N20 million worth of prizes for the first runner-up, N15 million worth of prizes for the second runner-up and N10 million worth of prizes for the top women-led team.

Beyond the prizes, winners will gain mentorship, networking opportunities, and resources to scale their innovations globally, potentially boosting Nigeria’s economy and contributing to the advancement of the African continent on a global scale.

Highlighting the unique potential that Hackaholics holds for African development, the Chief Transformation Officer of Wema Bank, Babatunde Mumuni, expressed anticipation for the grand finale event.

Mumuni said: “Hackaholics embodies Wema Bank’s commitment to driving innovation and fostering youth empowerment.

“The enthusiasm demonstrated by the youth across the many institutions visited is evidence of the creativity and determination of young Nigerians and tech enthusiasts, seeking a platform to hone their skills and maximise their creativity. This is why we birthed Hackaholics.

“Hackaholics not only underscores the role of technology and entrepreneurship in addressing Africa’s macroeconomic challenges and accelerating its socio-economic progress but also takes the important step of providing a platform and enabling environment for this technology and entrepreneurship to thrive.

“These top 10 teams represent the next generation of game-changers who will shape Africa’s tech-driven future.

“We are proud to provide a platform that nurtures their groundbreaking ideas while empowering them to catalyze Africa’s growth through innovation.

We look forward to seeing their ingenuity come to life at the grand finale”.

Hackaholics is Wema Bank’s youth and startup-focused hackathon. Dubbed Hackaholics 5.0, the fifth edition of Hackaholics kicked off on April 18th, 2024, touring campuses across Nigeria and charging Nigerian youth to pitch tech-driven ideas across agriculture, finance, education, healthcare, sustainability, and artificial intelligence.

With over 3,500 applications received, Hackaholics 5.0 has shortlisted the top 10 innovators to contest in the Hackaholics 5.0 Grand Finale for a share of N75,000,000 worth of prizes.

