Wema Bank Announces Finalists for Hackaholics 4.0

Leading financial institution, Wema Bank, has unveiled the top 25 finalists that will be competing for over N50,000,000 cash prize in the grand finale of Hackaholics 4.0, taking place at the maiden edition of the Africa’s largest gathering of technology experts and digital revolutionaries, the Hackaholics Digital Summit, today, October 6, 2023, in Lagos.

In a press release, the bank said that Hackaholics is its youth & start-up focused initiative designed to provide a platform for young innovators with game changing, tech-driven ideas and products, to bring their creative ideas to life, hone their skills and gain a competitive edge in the global technology and digital space.

The statement said that since its launch in 2019, Hackaholics has toured the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria including 37 universities across Africa, sourcing creative undergraduate students, youth and start-ups, challenging them to innovate and create practical solutions to real-life problems, using technology.

It further said that since 2019, at least 300,000 lives and businesses across the country had leveraged the hackathon to make their big break into the tech industry and transform their passion for technology into sustainable sources of income, earning grants of over $200,000 from Wema Bank.

“The ongoing 4th edition of Hackaholics, dubbed Hacka- holics 4.0: Reimagine, has seen participants pitch compelling creative ideas for impactful solutions that would ease struggles across 10 different areas of human life: Education, Climate, GovTech, Health, Gender-based Violence, Financial Inclusion, Entertainment, Fintech, Insurance and CivicTech.

Now pared down to 25, the best performing contestants have been unveiled as the Top 25 finalists in the Hackaholics 4.0 competition,” the statement said. According to the statement, the winners will be chosen through a rigorous selection process anchored by an esteemed panel of 3 judges: Ireayomide Oladunjoye, the MD/CEO of Endeavor Africa, Adeoluwa Akomolafe, the Chief Information Officer of Wema Bank and Ayodele Olojede, Wema Bank’s Divisional Head, Retail and SME.