Wema Bank Admits 10 Startups Into 2026 Hackaholics Accelerator

Wema Bank has launched the 2026 edition of its Hackaholics Accelerator Programme, admitting ten Nigerian startups into the latest cohort as part of efforts to support innovation, strengthen entrepreneurship, and promote sustainable business growth.

The Hackaholics Accelerator, a selective growth programme under the bank’s Hackaholics platform, is designed to help promising startups reinforce their business foundations and prepare for scalable growth and investment readiness.

Following six years of promoting innovation through the Hackaholics initiative, Wema Bank said the accelerator represents a strategic expansion of its support beyond ideation and competition into hands-on startup development.

The programme provides founders with structured mentorship, industry guidance, and access to networks required to transform innovative ideas into viable and scalable businesses.

The 2026 cohort comprises ten startups selected from the top-performing finalists of Hackaholics 6.0. The startups are Farmslate, Ploy, Stocmed, Feest (Chao), Varsityscape, MamaAlert, Sane, Cyclex, Kieva, and Loocomo.

Commenting on the programme, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, said the accelerator reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting founders beyond the early stages of innovation.

He noted that Hackaholics has evolved into more than a competition, becoming a platform that showcases Nigeria’s entrepreneurial potential and technological innovation.

According to him, the second edition of the accelerator focuses on helping founders transition from ideation to building sustainable businesses capable of long-term impact.

Oseni added that the selected startups represent some of the most promising solutions emerging from the Hackaholics ecosystem, and the bank remains committed to helping them refine their business models, strengthen operational foundations, and scale their impact.

He said: “Over the past six years, Hackaholics has grown into more than a competition; it has become a platform that reveals the depth of innovation and entrepreneurial potential that exists across Nigeria.

“With this second edition of Hackaholics Accelerator, we are taking the next step by supporting founders beyond the ideation stage and into the process of building sustainable businesses.

“The startups selected for this cohort represent some of the most promising solutions emerging from the Hackaholics ecosystem, and we are committed to helping them refine their models, strengthen their foundations, and scale their impact.”

Also speaking, Wema Bank’s Chief Transformation Officer, Babatunde Mumuni, said the accelerator would guide founders through a structured process aimed at strengthening their operations and positioning them for sustainable growth.

He explained that the selected startups already demonstrate market presence, early traction, and strong growth potential, adding that the programme will provide hands-on mentorship, strategic guidance, and access to relevant networks to deepen market traction and support expansion.

As part of the programme, the startup founders will participate in intensive training sessions facilitated by industry experts across key areas of business growth.

Facilitators include Wema Bank executives such as Chief Transformation Officer Babatunde Mumuni; Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, Femi Akinfolarin; Head of Data Transformation, Olamide Jolaoso; and Team Lead, Corporate Social Investment, Oluwatoyin Adetunji.

External facilitators include Managing Director of Impact Hub Lagos, Idowu Akinde; Managing Director of B4B Partners, Napa Onwusa; startup advisor and scout Onaopemipo Dara; Google for Startups mentor Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa; Head of Growth at Africhange, Tega Ogigirigi; and startup advisor and mentor Ademola Adewuyi.

The Hackaholics Accelerator is supported by Wema Bank’s broader innovation ecosystem, including IDEAx Labs, the bank’s innovation and venture platform, as well as its corporate venture programme focused on enabling startup growth through partnerships, infrastructure, and access to capital.

Since its launch in 2019, Hackaholics has grown into one of Nigeria’s leading youth innovation platforms, attracting more than 15,000 applicants and supporting hundreds of digital solutions across multiple sectors. Through the initiative, Wema Bank has disbursed over $400,000 in funding to young innovators and startup founders nationwide.

Previous participants such as Feegor, Myitura, and Bunce have emerged from earlier editions of the programme, underscoring the accelerator’s focus on nurturing growth-ready companies. The 2026 edition builds on this progress by supporting startups as they transition from innovation to sustainable growth.