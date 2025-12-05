Wema Bank, Access Bank Shine In Athletics As Bankers Games 2025 Heats Up

The 2025 Nigeria Bankers Games delivered another exciting weekend of top-level competition, with Wema Bank and Access Bank standing out in the athletics events held at the Yabatech Sports Complex, Lagos.

Wema Bank dominated the track, finishing with four gold and two silver medals, while Access Bank followed closely with three gold, one silver and one bronze. Their performances set the tone for what has become one of the most competitive editions of the Games in recent years.

One of the highlights of the day came in the men’s 100m final, where Eyo Antigha of Sterling Bank stormed to victory in 11.05 seconds, beating the Access Bank pair of Oghenewaire Onobrudu and Usman Musa, who settled for silver and bronze.

But Onobrudu responded quickly in the 200m race, powering home in 22.03 seconds to win gold ahead of Uche Peter of UBA and Antigha.

In the women’s category, a new sprint queen emerged. Adewunmi Oluwaseun of Wema Bank lit up the track with a clean sweep of the 100m, 200m and 4x100m races.

Her dominant performance placed her in the company of past Bankers Games greats like Vivian Ezewonke (Fidelity Bank) and Ayakura Kodoye (Wema Bank).

The 400m finals also produced strong performances, with Dickson Godstime of Access Bank winning the men’s race in 51.02 seconds, while Kutu Shade of Wema Bank topped the women’s event in 66.63 seconds.

Relay events brought even more excitement. Access Bank won the men’s 4x100m in 45.75 seconds, ahead of Wema Bank and Sterling Bank. In the women’s relay, Wema Bank sprinted to gold in 55.25 seconds, while FCMB and First Bank secured silver and bronze.

Beyond athletics, the weekend also delivered gripping football action at the UNILAG Sports Complex as the Bankers Games nears its climax.

In the first semi-final, UBA booked their spot in the final after a narrow 1–0 win over Wema Bank. The decisive moment came early when Alabi Allwell set up Amad Umars, who finished calmly for the game’s lone goal. Umar was later named Most Valuable Player for his outstanding performance.

The second semi-final rekindled last year’s rivalry between defending champions Sterling Bank and FCMB. This time, FCMB turned the tables with a spirited 2–1 comeback victory. Sterling drew first blood through Eze Philemon, but FCMB equalised through Abubakar Shafi, who later completed his brace in the 60th minute.

Sterling’s chase for an equaliser fell apart when Rotimi Akinola was sent off, leaving them with ten men and ending their hopes of a late comeback.

With the stage now set, UBA and FCMB will battle for the 2025 Bankers Games football title next weekend, promising fans another round of thrilling sportsmanship as the tournament reaches its grand finale.