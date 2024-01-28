Wema Bank 5-5 Promo Disburses N8m Cash Prize In 1st 2024 Draw

Wema Bank has disbursed a total of N8,000,000 (Eight Million Naira) in cash rewards to 116 fortunate customers in the 6th monthly draw of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3.

The live draw, which was held at the Oba Adesida branch of the bank in Akure, Ondo State, at the weekend showcased an exciting event featuring over 70 customers. The draw included captivating competitions and the revelation of 116 winners for the month.

Among the winners were grand prize recipients, Nneka Faith Okorie and Gbemisola Iyabo Falana, both fortunate women who each secured a cash prize of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) in the exciting 5 for 5 Promo draw.

Wema Bank’s Divisional Head of Retail and SME, Ayodele Olojede, congratulated the winners and underscored the significant impact of the 5 for 5 Promo in transforming lives and businesses.

Olojede expressed the bank’s commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of Nigerians, emphasizing that the quest for impact remains a driving force for Wema Bank.

She said: “Being Nigeria’s most innovative bank means constantly reinventing, developing new ways to help our customers thrive and remain financially secure, so you can rest assured that this is a lifelong journey for us.

“Our mission is to empower lives through innovation, and Financial Inclusion is a huge arm of this mission.”

The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3, launched in July 2023, has distributed a total of N45,000,000 (Forty-Five Million Naira) in the five draws of the first half of the season. As the second half unfolds, anticipation builds for more significant wins and rewards for Wema Bank customers throughout 2024.