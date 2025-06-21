Share

As we grow older, our dietary needs change. Eating nutrient-dense meals becomes crucial to support overall health and well-being.

Focus on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Nutrient-dense meals support optimal bodily functions, boost energy levels, maintain a healthy weight, and reduce chronic disease risk.

Successfully adjusting your diet as you age requires portion control, meal frequency, and high-calorie food reduction. To optimise this, be sure to increase fiber-rich foods, omega-3 fatty acids and calcium, and vitamin D.

Even with a balanced diet, nutritional gaps can occur. However, these daily multivitamins can make up the shortfalls especially important are vitamin D, calcium, omega-3s, and B vitamins.

