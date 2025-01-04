Wellness in Hotels and Resorts in 2025

Share

Successful wellness elements are informed choices, sustainable habits, and a holistic focus on the whole self. Hotels and resorts around the globe can contribute on this goal.

Emlyn Brown, a wellness tourism expert for a larger hotel group, shared his thoughts on the wellness industry in 2025.

Wellness in 2025 will go beyond fleeting trends, grounding itself in science and authenticity. As consumers increasingly prioritise truth over hype, the future of health will be defined by a blend of technology, trust, and transparency.

Beyond the Hype: Backlash against biohacking

In 2025, consumers will move away from biohacking fads, quick fixes, and misleading health claims – or ‘health washing’ – that dominate on social media.

One study found that only 2% of video nutrition content on TikTok is accurate, so there’s a growing shift toward trusted, professional healthcare advice.

Frustrated and confused by unreliable information, people increasingly seek evidence-based wellness solutions over influencer-driven trends.

“At our hotels, we prioritise tested-and-true fundamentals and science-backed practices, such as our sleep research. We recognise that wellbeing thrives not in fleeting trends but in the steady pursuit of evidence and integrity.”

Athletic Wellness Escapes: The rise of transformational sports and nature experiences

Wellness travel is evolving, shifting from passive relaxation to dynamic, athletic-focused experiences. Post-pandemic, there’s been a surge in outdoor, sports-based wellness activities – ranging from cycling excursions and hiking adventures to high-intensity challenges.

Imagine joining a cycling club with a hundred fellow enthusiasts, tackling the scenic Route 14 of the Tour de France, or training at an elite soccer academy alongside professionals.

This active engagement fosters a powerful sense of belonging and motivation, creating transformative experiences for participants.

Functional Wellness Drinks: The future of beverages

As alcohol consumption continues to decline globally, particularly among Gen Z, functional wellness beverages are taking centre stage and reshaping social gatherings.

Adaptogenic drinks infused with ingredients like collagen, magnesium, and herbs are becoming popular for their ability to improve focus, enhance cognition, and provide balanced energy without alcohol.

These functional beverages are set to take a prominent role in hospitality.

Brain Fitness: Optimising cognitive performance for a longer, healthier life

With life expectancy on the rise, brain health has become a top wellness priority. Consumers across all age groups, between 25 and 75, actively seek ways to enhance cognitive function and mental clarity.

In response, the market focuses on four key trends: brain supplements, nootropic-infused drinks, high-tech brain devices, and personalised brainwave programmes designed to optimise cognitive performance.

As life extends, so does the quest for a sharper mind—wellness now means nurturing the brain as much as the body,” added Emlyn Brown.

Back to Basics: The return to wellness fundamentals

In 2025, simplicity will take centre stage, emphasising the core pillars of well-being: movement, nutrition, and mindfulness.

Consumers are moving away from complex wellness regimens and embracing more accessible practices such as walking, nature-based retreats, sauna sessions, and open-water swimming.

Stealth Muscle: Shifting focus from aesthetics to functional fitness

The trend toward over-muscularity is fading as fitness enthusiasts focus on balance, flexibility, and functional muscle development. This shift is evident in the 176% rise in low-impact workout bookings since 2022.

With an emphasis on ‘being fit rather than looking fit,’ workouts like Reformer Pilates are surging in popularity.

Traditionally associated with women’s fitness, Pilates is now gaining traction among men as well, as seen in the rise of the hashtag #RealMenDoPilates. Men are increasingly recognising its numerous benefits.

Wellness, Your Way: The continued rise of personalised health experiences

Customisation and personalisation are transforming the wellness industry, with 82% of consumers stating that tailored experiences are key to their brand choices.

Advances in AI and wearable technology are making hyper-personalised wellness plans, real-time workout adjustments, and bespoke nutrition insights possible.

This shift creates exciting opportunities for the hospitality sector to offer hyper-personalised wellness programmes, create bespoke nutrition plans for guests, enhance spa treatments, and provide individualized sleep therapy, guided meditation, and dynamic bathing experiences—all powered by the latest technology.

Master Nutritionists: The new celebrities of the culinary world

As nutrition becomes central to wellness, expert nutritionists are replacing celebrity chefs. The personalised nutrition market is projected to reach $23.3 billion by 2027, and individuals are increasingly seeking tailored dietary solutions to enhance their physical and mental health.

