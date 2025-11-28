Data analytics company Euromonitor International has revealed its top Global Consumer Trends for 2026, with the annual report identifying four global trends that highlight crucial shifts in consumer behaviour, reports Skift.

In a reality shaped by cost of living, authenticity and wellbeing expectations, these trends are at the core of consumer behaviour worldwide.

Alison Angus, Head of Innovation at Euromonitor International, said: “The future of consumer behaviour is characterised by a desire for comfort, self expression and cutting-edge wellness solutions, driven by the need for authenticity and simplicity in an increasingly complex world.”

Euromonitor’s top Global Consumer Trends in 2026 are:

Comfort Zone: Consumers are seeking comfort and simplicity amid global volatility, with 58% experiencing moderate to extreme stress daily.

They are looking for products that provide emotional reassurance, like natural and wholesome ingredients. Businesses need to develop products and services that offer comfort, boost confidence, simplify life or promote balance to help consumers find serenity in uncertainty.

Fiercely Unfiltered: Consumers are embracing bold self-expression and radical honesty. Half of all consumers seek products and services that reflect their unique identity, while 65% feel society accepts who they truly are.

Companies need to focus on hyper-segmentation for targeted strategies to resonate with specific customer profiles or buyer personas.

Rewired Wellness: Demand for hightech, medically validated wellness solutions is growing with consumers willing to pay for premium products with scientific formulations. 49% of consumers would be willing to pay 10% or more for premium beauty products with a scientific formulation.

Brands can leverage data-driven storytelling to demonstrate health benefits and educate consumers on product value.

Next Asian Wave: East Asian brands, particularly Chinese companies, are gaining global influence by combining affordability, innovation and digital-first experiences.

China’s projected export value is expected to reach USD4 trillion by 2026. Businesses should optimise mobile-first digital experiences and design frictionless shopping journeys that blend content and commerce to remain competitive.