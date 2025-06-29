Wellness Advocates Call For Lifestyle Changes, Improved Health In Workplace

Renowned and Registered naturopathic health coach, Bola Lekan-Lawal recently led a team of health and wellness professionals to speak on the adverse effects of neglecting healthy lifestyle in in workplace.

At the conference, the Nigerian workforce, especially, employers of labour were encouraged to adapt practices that can help improve the health of their employees, stating that healthy people build healthy businesses.

In her opening remarks at the wellness conference tagged “Beyond Burnout: Unlocking Employee Potential through Personalised Health Strategies”, Mrs Lekan-Lawal explain that the conference is not just to discuss wellness, but to spark a transformation in how people view productivity, leadership, and the people behind the work.

She further stated that the event aims to redefine workplace success by placing wellbeing at the core of organisational growth, because “people are more productive when they are healthy

When the staff are healthy, it automatically reduces sick days”.

She noted that across the globe and here in Nigeria, the pressures of modern work have taken a toll on individuals and organisations alike. According to recent data, nearly 70% of Nigerian professionals report experiencing high levels of workplace stress, and over 50% admit to feeling burnt out, affecting not only their health but also performance and engagement.

“This event is our collective response to that reality. Our mission is simple yet profound:

Let’s build workplaces where people feel energised, seen, and supported. Because when we care for the whole person physically, emotionally, and mentally we unlock not just potential, but purpose and passion, she said.

One of the key speakers, Dr. Kupoluyi Abiodun, a food microbiologist and lecturer, focused on the often-overlooked subject of food safety, describing it as “everyone’s business.”

She lamented widespread ignorance and nonchalance toward food handling in Nigeria.

“Food safety is all-encompassing—from farm to fork. It’s not just about cleanliness;

it includes how food is grown, processed, stored, transported, and prepared,” Kupoluyi said.

She noted that contamination can occur at multiple stages, even within homes, due to poor storage methods or unhygienic kitchen practices.

Kupoluyi also raised concerns about unethical practices in Nigerian food markets, such as the use of unsafe additives and chemicals in products like palm oil, calling for increased consumer awareness and regulatory enforcement.

Dr. Kelechi Onuoha, a general health practitioner and CEO of Wellness Aid, while speaking on Lifestyle Medicine in the work place implored with company CEO’s to be intentional about providing necessary welfare items and kits that can help their staff maintain healthy lifestyle in the workplace..

“Employers must support their teams in making healthy lifestyle choices. It’s mutually beneficial, it boosts employee productivity and long-term wellness while increasing the employer’s return on investment,” she stated.

All the speakers echoed a similar message that wellness; physical, emotional, and nutritional—is foundational to personal fulfilment and professional excellence.

They called on Nigerians to become more intentional about their health and choices, reminding participants that without good health, wealth and productivity are unsustainable.