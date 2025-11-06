Wellbeing Accelerator Promotes Stress Management Through Art

In commemoration of International Stress Awareness Day themed “Promoting Mental Wellbeing and Effective Stress Management in Workplaces and Communities,” Nigerian-born UK-based arts, culture, and wellbeing accelerator Oluwaseun Dosunmu has hosted a vibrant “Sip and Paint” event in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

The event, organised in partnership with UnseenArt by Ladi and other renowned creatives, drew influential artists, musicians, dancers, poets, and talent managers from across Manchester, Leeds, Aberdeen, Halifax, and Bradford.

Beyond painting, the gathering eatured an art exhibition by mental health visual artist Elizabeth Ebisemiju, as well as an interactive wellbeing dialogue on stress management and mental health within the creative industry.

Speaking during the event, Dosunmu—who also founded The Care Inn Centre in Bradford, a unique hub combining a spa with an arts and culture space—emphasised the urgent need for artists to prioritise self-care. “We’ve identified behavioural patterns among artists and creatives—we often neglect our physical and mental health because we’re heavily invested in our craft,” Dosunmu said.

“We don’t rest enough, struggle with unhealthy sleep patterns, and overwork ourselves. This event is designed to help us unwind, express emotions through art, and build a safe, supportive community.” According to her, The Care Inn Centre aims to “advance artists’ wellbeing while promoting arts and culture in West Yorkshire.”

Echoing her sentiment, Oladipo Fadairo, a creative artist at UnseenArt by Ladi, underscored the restorative power of art: “Our bodies and minds are the instruments of creation—they need care too. Painting helps us slow down, reflect, and breathe. Art heals best when we do it together, one brushstroke at a time.”

Fadairo, who has hosted Sip and Paint events across the UK—from Manchester to Glasgow—described the Bradford edition as a “joyful space to relax, create, and connect.” For Elizabeth Ebisemiju, the event was “a resounding success” that blended painting, music, and mindfulness in a “warm, uplifting atmosphere.” Guests, she said, found the experience “soothing and inspiring,” as it showcased art’s power to relieve stress and enhance mental wellbeing.

Health professional Beatrice Iwuoha also highlighted the importance of shifting mindsets within the African diaspora. “Many of us come from societies where silence is mistaken for strength. We must unlearn that. Artists are not immune to stress or mental health challenges. It’s okay to seek help and prioritise our wellbeing,” she said.

Professional dancer Joachim Keke (Jojomanii) added that constant physical performance takes a toll on the body and mind. “We give so much energy to our craft; rest, exercise, and mindfulness are essential to stay balanced,” he advised. Similarly, musician Oluwatimilehin Ogunleye (TYM) noted that the event created a “healing space” for artists to reconnect with themselves and each other.

“Record labels and event organisers must realise that mental wellbeing is as vital as stage lighting or vocal training. Access to therapy and peer support can save lives and careers,” he said. The evening concluded with light massages, music, and games—an unforgettable reminder that creativity not only inspires but also heals, unites, and restores balance in a fast-paced world.