Wellahealth Launches Platform To Combat Rising Costs Of Medications

A leading player in the healthcare technology sector, Wellahealth, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, Directorial.

This groundbreaking solution is expected to revolutionise the healthcare industry in Nigeria by addressing the growing concerns surrounding the rising costs of medications.

According to the firm, with its introduction in January 2024, Directorial, having seen firsthand the toll the rising cost of drugs is having on Nigerians, will offer individuals the opportunity to choose effective alternatives through generic switching of their current expensive routine brand-name medications.

“The platform then checks with its extensive network of over 2,000 pharmacies, to provide the best price for the alternatives prescribed and delivered to your home.

“This is all in a bid to combat the burgeoning costs of medications, Directorial thus becomes a beacon of affordability without compromising on the quality of care. The platform simplifies the search process, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience tailored to diverse healthcare needs.

“For us at Wellahealth, Directorial is more than just a platform for providing alternatives to expensive medications; it’s a commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to every individual. We believe in a future where affordability and convenience are not compromised in the pursuit of well-being,” says Dr.Ikpeme Neto, Founder of Wellahealth.

He further stated that for individuals managing chronic illnesses and medical conditions requiring regular medication, Directorial emerges as an indispensable tool for streamlined health maintenance.

Users, he added, can effortlessly explore approved alternatives within their locality, receiving a curated list aligned with healthcare practitioner recommendations.

“In addition to its commitment to affordability, Directorial provides detailed information on delivery services, further enhancing the overall user experience.

The platform envisions a future where healthcare is not only accessible but also affordable and convenient for everyone in line with Wellahealth’s mission to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of every African.

“Wellahealth, as the driving force behind Directorial, continues to redefine healthcare by leveraging technology to prioritize well-being. With a steadfast focus on innovation and accessibility, Wellahealth takes a significant stride towards reshaping the healthcare experience for individuals across Nigeria.”