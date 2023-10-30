We’ll Work To Sustain Mandate Given To PDP By Plateau People – Mutfwang

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has reassured that every possible action within the confines of the law will be taken to defend and protect the mandate given to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by the people of Plateau during the 2023 General Elections.

Governor Mutfwang also expressed his confidence in the Nigerian Judiciary, emphasizing that it is comprised of men and women of integrity who will uphold justice in the collective interest of the Plateau people.

He made these remarks on Monday during an interview with journalists at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang, shortly after his return from an official trip to the US, where he secured scholarships for Plateau Engineering students among other significant benefits.

The Governor clarified that the PDP’s victory in the 2023 elections was fair and unequivocal. He acknowledged concerns among Plateau people regarding certain judgments but appealed for calm, emphasizing that despite the setbacks, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

He assured the people of Plateau State that their hard-won victory would be preserved.

“We have faced challenges, but we are addressing them diligently. I urge our people to remain patient and calm. Our confidence in the judiciary remains unshaken. I believe in the integrity of the men and women in the judiciary who will do what is right when the time comes,” Governor Mutfwang stated.

Regarding his visit to the United States, the Governor shared positive outcomes, stating, “I sought potential investors and forged relationships with both the United States and State Governments, aiming to bring global attention to Plateau State.

” I am pleased to announce that the visit was successful. We engaged in an Agriculture Investors conference with Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima. We have advanced discussions with the African Development Bank to establish an agro-processing zone in Plateau, which will significantly impact our economy.”

He continued, “We also partnered with American institutions for exchange programs and capacity building. Liberty University, for instance, has generously offered five scholarships in Engineering for Plateau State postgraduate students. Additionally, commitments have been made to provide medical equipment for our hospitals. We will continue these discussions and keep the people of Plateau informed.”