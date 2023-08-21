We’ll Work Closely With Labour To Resolve Pending Industrial Issues – Lalong

Newly inaugurated Minister of Labour and Employment, Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has pledged to work hand in hand with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to resolve all pending industrial issues including those arising from the palliatives and removal of fuel subsidy.

Lalong who spoke while addressing staff and heads of parastatals and agencies under his Ministry upon resumption in office on Monday in Abuja alongside the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said he was ready to serve to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fulfil his Renewed Hope Agenda for a better Nigeria.

He said: “The President has, in turn, mandated us to handle the very important aspects of Labour and Employment, which are critical to national development and prosperity.

“The task is certainly enormous but achievable, especially with the abundant human resources Nigeria is endowed with. We, therefore, need your support and understanding to succeed.

“Under my stewardship, the Ministry of Labour and Employment will fulfil its mandate of ensuring decent work for all Nigerians and making sure that our citizens particularly the youth and women get the opportunity to deploy their energy, creativity, talent and gifts to the development of the nation.

“We shall therefore mobilise and deploy all the resources of the Ministry towards ensuring that the matters relating to Labour and Employment are galvanised across relevant MDAs and sectors of the economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President. Our workers must get value for their labour and operate in a safe and conducive environment.

“Because of the level of unemployment, underemployment, and challenges associated with the work environment, we have been mandated by Mr President to ensure that Nigerians get decent employment and are adequately remunerated for their labour both in the public and private sectors. We shall not spare any effort to protect the Nigerian worker and guarantee his dignity at all times.

“This administration will therefore escalate the relations with the private sector, development partners, international agencies, and NGOs among others to make sure that unemployment and underemployment are reduced to the barest minimum according to the plan of the Tinubu Administration.

“On the relationship with the organised Labour, the Government through the Ministry shall work closely with the NLC, TUC and their affiliates towards not only ensuring that all pending industrial disputes are settled amicably but also addressing with strong determination the new minimum wage and other palliatives arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.”

Lalong added, “The Ministry shall leverage on Technology, skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, and agriculture among others to open up more employment opportunities for all Nigerians. This is in addition to current Safety Net Jobs and new ones that this Government will initiate within the coming weeks and months.

“In the coming weeks, we shall unveil detailed plans of President Tinubu’s vision for Labour and Employment and also spell out the role that the Ministry and its agencies, development partners and Nigerians, in general, will play in actualizing it. We shall be engaging all relevant partners and receiving briefings towards a robust performance.

On her part, Minister of State for Labour Nkeiruka Onyejeocha appealed to Nigerians to support President Tinubu ‘s administration achieve all the promises he made while campaigning for the presidential elections.

While noting that the issues met on the ground were different from their expectations, she also urged Nigerians to take their destinies into their hands through Ministries such as the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“There must be changes. Our youths on the streets and in the forest are looking up to ministries like labour and employment. We must think out of the box, look at our laws and look at people who do not obey the laws of this country and take them to be accountable.”