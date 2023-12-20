We’ll Withdraw Services If FG Fails To Implement CONMESS, Others – MDCAN

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has urged the Federal Government to address all its demands by January 28, 2024 so as to prevent the withdrawal of its services across the federation.

Recall that MDCAN has demanded the review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS), increase of retirement age of medical and dental consultants to 70 years, among other requests.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the emergency virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of MDCAN held on December 4, the association warned that if the Federal Government failed to fully resolve all its demands by January, 2024 NEC meeting coming up in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State from January 22 to 28, it could not guarantee the continuation of all services rendered by members of its association.

The Communiqué signed by the President of MDCAN, Prof. Mohammad Aminu Mohammad and the Secretary General of the association, Dr. Daiyabu Alhaji Ibrahim, listed other demands of MDCAN to include the declassification of information on the state and where about of Prof. Phillip Ephraim to bring succor to her family and colleagues.

The NEC noted that there has been complete absence of any information on Prof. Ekanem for nearly four months in captivity after falling victim to kidnapping.

Similarly, the NEC said the government should release a circular directing all universities, both federal and state, to commence payment of emolument of all medical and dental clinical lecturers with CONMESS salary structure as stated on the new revised CONMESS circular of July 2023.

Furthermore, MDCAN called for the immediate release of a circular on the increase of retirement age of medical and dental consultants to 70 years to reduce the paucity of manpower in the health sector for teaching and specialist healthcare services.

It added, “The burnout is so rampant among our membership which cannot support the policy of doubling the enrolment of medical students in our universities.

“The government should urgently complete the review of CONMESS by releasing a circular on the review of CONMESS allowances.”