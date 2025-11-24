The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday assured its members that the party will emerge victorious in the 2027 general elections, regardless of whether it has incumbent governors.

The National Vice Chairman of the coalition party, Senator Nazif Gamawa, gave this assurance during an interaction with journalists in Bauchi State.

According to Gamawa, the absence of a sitting governor in the ADC would not hamper its chances, recalling how former President Muhammadu Buhari once defeated an incumbent president without having governors on his side.

This is as the ADC chieftain sent an open ticket to other politicians who felt betrayed in their current parties to join the movement, saying the ADC is not facing internal challenges

He said, “The people have already believed that a new political movement is the option, so ADC is the saviour. We are giving them one blow.”

Gamawa added that, while other political parties have made aspirants’ nomination forms very expensive, the ADC will not follow the same path.

“We are not going to be like them. We will give a chance to every well-meaning Nigerian,” he said.

Gamawa, previously served as the Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, expressed confidence that he and other leaders would reposition the ADC for victory.

He also assured all that the party would remain fair to the masses if elected into power.

The ADC chieftain urged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and participate in the forthcoming elections, stressing that voting is both a right and a responsibility.

He warned that Nigerians would continue to suffer the consequences of bad leadership if they fail to vote wisely.

Gamawa further lamented that the nation’s politics and governance had been hijacked by a few individuals, adding that the ADC was committed to mentoring young people interested in leadership and political participation.