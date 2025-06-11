We’ll Welcome You To APC Whenever You Join, Tinubu Tells Wike

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said he will welcome the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) whenever he chooses to officially join.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Arterial Road N16 and other infrastructure in the Katampe District of Abuja, Tinubu praised Wike’s contribution to governance and light-heartedly referenced the minister’s signature tune from his previous political rallies.

“We have somebody—Nyesom Wike—he is not a member of my party (APC), not yet.

“But the day he changes his mind and registers with the progressives, we will welcome him. Because we will enjoy singing ‘as e dey pain dem, e dey sweet us’,” Tinubu said.

The president’s remarks drew laughter from the audience, including Wike himself, reflecting a continued mutuality between the two political figures.

Wike, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stirred political discourse since publicly supporting Tinubu during the 2023 general election.

Though he remained in the PDP after Tinubu won the highly contested presidential seat, he accepted a ministerial appointment from the APC-led administration and was sworn in as FCT Minister in August 2023.

