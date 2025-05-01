We’ll Welcome Ibori To APC –Oborevwori

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has said that they would welcome former Governor James Ibori to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during the vigil mass in honour of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Amos Utuama, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, OtuJeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area on Tuesday, Oborevwori stressed the need for unity of the Urhobo political class.

Paying glowing tribute to the late Prof. Amos Utuama, the governor highlighted his selfless contributions, saying: “I am very happy to be here today, seeing this large gathering for one man. The preaching today is not about the dead, it is about the living.

“There are many things he did while he was alive. I will mention just a few key ones. The land allocated to him in Asaba while he was Deputy Governor, he donated it to the Catholic Church and also contributed to building the church. To me, that is a kingdom investment.”

Governor Oborevwori prayed that the passing of the late Prof. Utuama would bring peace and unity to Ughelli South and the entire Urhobo nation. He extolled Utuama’s virtues, noting that he lived a purposeful life:

“He lived well and died well.” In his exhortation, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Warri, Most Rev. Anthony Ewherido, affirmed that the late Prof. Amos Utuama lived an impactful life in both the church and society.

Bishop Ewherido condoled with the family and urged them to uphold his legacy of godliness, humility, charity, and selflessness.

He described the death of a Christian as a transition to eternal glory and reminded all of the need to accept Christ while alive to enjoy eternity after physical death. The Bishop called for continued unity among the political class for the peace and development of Delta State.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr. Ovie Utuama, a son of the deceased, thanked everyone for their support and requested prayers during this difficult period.

