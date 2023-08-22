We’ll Utilise Untapped $800bn Gas Deposit To Better Nigeria’s Economy – Ekpo

The newly appointed Minister of State, Gas, and Resources, Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said that the hardship currently being experienced by Nigerians will soon be a thing of the past as the country is now fully prepared to take advantage of its energy reserves which have been lying dormant over the years.

The Minister who made this known in Abuja after his swearing-in ceremony by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, noted that the ingenuity of the President in creating the Ministry of Gas Resources, with the nation having about two hundred and eighty trillion standard cubic feet, translating into $800bn, is an indication that the President is poised to exploring other Nigeria’s rich resources to the benefit of the nation’s economy beyond crude oil.

The former federal lawmaker observed that his study on the sector shows that only a paltry 1.7% has been utilised from the gas reserve of the nation and called on critical stakeholders to partner with his ministry for the full utilisation of the Gas resources.

He said: “Let me thank Mr President for this recognition and thank him again for his ingenuity in creating the ministry of Gas Resources that has been lying dormant for years, untapped. The resources that have been unutilised in this sector are ones that can change the economic fortunes of Nigeria forever.

“This ministry is all about Gas, which is part of petroleum resources. As a country, we are sitting on Gas and the Gas deposit from our study is about two hundred and eighty trillion standard cubic feet, which translates to over Eight hundred billion dollars. And when this is fully harnessed, it will impact our economy directly. At the moment, we have only accessed just a paltry 1.7% and this shows we are yet to fully take advantage of this sector.

“We are going to be very intentional about the ministry and ensure we attract foreign investors to come into Nigeria and take part in the Gas revolution that we are going to create and the result will help ameliorate the economic hardships Nigerians are experiencing, to the extent that businesses will be created, employment opportunities will be available for Nigerians, energy will be available and of course, the benefits will be enormous for all.”

The Minister called on Nigerians to exercise a little more patience with the leadership of the country, noting that the blueprint of the President is geared towards the upliftment and prosperity of Nigerians.

“What is required now is a bit of patience with the leadership of the country. Mr President is very determined to ensure the country is up and running. We have seen this through the young and vibrant people he has appointed as ministers to help interpret his vision. We are on the right path as a country. This administration is poised to restore Nigeria to its rightful place.

“For my people in Akwa Ibom State, this appointment is a unification of our state and our people. It is a sure indication that the best is about to happen, having worked together as a people to bring this government to power, we will ensure that all your efforts are rewarded. All we require from our people is their prayers, support and steadfastness. With Chief Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President and your son as the Minister of Gas, Petroleum Resources, your support for APC over the years will be rewarded adequately.”

Also speaking, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said the country has been ignoring the huge opportunities that are embedded in the Gas sector and concentrating so much on crude oil. He opined that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, having recognised the huge resources that are in the Gas sector, created the ministry and handed it to a man who will best interpret the vision of Mr President.

“Let me thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for recognising Akwa Ibom State as an Oil and Gas producing state. Petroleum simply means, Oil and Gas. And for the fact that we have concentrated so much on crude oil over the years, we tend to ignore the huge opportunity that is embedded in the Gas reserve. Mr. President having recognised that we have well over eight hundred billion dollars to tap from in the Gas sector, created this ministry to report directly to him. And just like the crude oil gave us huge foreign exchange, I want to say that the future is Gas.”