We’ll Use Poetry, Others To Take Youths Out Of Streets 

…rewards winners of Abuja @ 47 poetry contest

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday said it has resolved to among other strategies, use poetry towards taking the youths out of the streets.

This disclosure was made by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola when presented prizes to three winners of the “Abuja @ 47 poetry contest”.

Adesola said the contest was one of the ways to engage the youths and enhance their creativity while creating a platform for the unification of all tribes.

He noted that the administration will continue to explore ways of using innovation to build the Abuja dream, and ensuring that the city becomes habitable and secure for all.

According to him, there was enormous talent in the art and harnessing it for both FCT and national development was very important.

He said, “As a government, we recognize the importance of supporting and promoting the arts and the creative industry, in general.

” I do not need to start telling you about the importance of arts but suffice it to say arts help us in expressing our humanity, showcasing our talents, and connecting with others in ways that enrich our lives. That is what you have achieved.

” The huge talent which you expressed in your art has connected us all in this room for the development of the nation’s capital”.

Earlier in her remarks, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, Acting Director, Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, said the three winners were selected from about 30 entries received from applicants.

She explained that the participants were required to write stories and share online videos that best represent what Abuja stands for.

Ahmadu noted that the winners have been rewarded with smartphones and laptops to enable them to continue with the propagation of the ideals of the Abuja project.