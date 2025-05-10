‘We’ll Use Gateway Games To Establish Sports Economy’

Share

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has emphasized that the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) will be more than just a sporting event; it will be a catalyst for establishing a vibrant sports economy in the state.

Ogun State will host the NSF from May 16 to 30, marking the second time the state has staged the multi-sports fiesta after hosting the 2006 edition.

Governor Abiodun described the hosting of the NSF as a deliberate effort by his administration to build a robust sports economy, particularly through the upgrading of several sports facilities across the state.

“As a visionary government, we are always intentional about our actions. We have been working hard to ensure that the state continues to improve its infrastructure. The government has constructed several roads, and as the Gateway to the country, we want to ensure everything is in place for the state to thrive before deciding to bid for the NSF. Ogun’s business circle will experience a bumper harvest during the event, with major hotels fully booked and petty traders making brisk business,” the Governor noted.

“The founding fathers of the NSF intended to unite the country through the event, and we have embraced this vision, intending to ensure we benefit immensely from hosting the NSF. We have already started seeing these benefits even before the games have begun. Beyond infrastructure, we aim to use the NSF to boost our GDP by creating a sports economy around the facilities. We intend to make these facilities tourist attractions.”

Governor Abiodun also assured all participating teams of adequate security and safety.

“In addition to robust security measures, this administration has provided shuttle buses to transport athletes to the venues of the sporting activities without delay,” he added.

