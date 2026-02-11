We’ll Use FCT, Ekiti, Osun Guber To Prepare For 2027 Polls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the series of elections it will conduct this year will prepare the commission for the 2027 general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, who spoke on Wednesday when the commission played host to members of the National Peace Committee, said 2026 is critical for the commission, as it is a preparatory period for the 2027 general election.

“We regard 2026 as our preparatory year for the 2027 general election. The responsibility we share in maintaining peace and security during this period is paramount.

“With proactive and strategic partnership, we can create an environment conducive to safe and credible elections,” he said.

Prof. Amupitan expressed concerns over alleged threats among political actors, inter- and intra-party tensions, vote buying and the broader security challenges in some communities in the February 21 Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He told his guests that the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Commission (ICPC), during the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), should be on guard against vote buying and related offences.

“The evidence-based information presented will guide necessary steps to enhance the integrity of the electoral process,” he added.

Prof. Amupitan recalled the role the Peace Committee plays in facilitating peace accords in previous elections, including the Anambra off-season governorship election, describing such engagements as a social contract that reinforces political actors’ commitment to non-violence and acceptance of electoral outcomes.

The Executive Director of the Kukah Centre who doubles as head of secretariat of the National Peace Committee, Rev. Fr. Atta Barkindo, conveyed the goodwill of the committee’s Chairman, former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.), and its Convener, Bishop Hassan Kukah.

He assured the Commission of the Committee’s readiness to provide strategic guidance and support not only for the FCT election but also for forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States, as well as preparations for the 2027 General Election.

Rev. Fr. Barkindo disclosed that the committee’s election Security Information Hub, launched last year, has established networks across the country to collect and analyse data on insecurity, violence and conflict trends, both election-related and those capable of impacting the electoral process.

According to him, the objective is to ensure that all interventions undertaken by the Committee are guided strictly by data and evidence, rather than sentiment or partisan considerations.

Project Manager of the Kukah Centre, Ms Asabe, described the FCT election as a “mirror” through which Nigerians would assess preparations for the 2027 General Election.

She explained that the ESI Hub has, since June last year, tracked incidents under two broad categories: election-related violence and an Electoral Offences Tracking System aligned with the Constitution, the Electoral Act and the principles underpinning peace accords.