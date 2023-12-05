We’ll uphold civil service values, ethics – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has pledged to uphold the values and ethics of the civil service towards fostering an environment for all sectors to thrive. Mutfwang stated this on Monday while declaring a four-day retreat for Plateau State Union Leaders and Government officials organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Jos.

He said: “Since the inception of this administration, our commitment has been unwavering in improving the workforce.

This retreat exemplifies our dedication to reshaping the narrative and ideologies hindering the efficiency of the civil service. “In recognising the significance of the civil service, we have prioritized its well-being by fulfilling promises, such as clearing outstanding salaries, rejuvenating the workforce through training, and ensuring the regular release of overheads for enhanced productivity