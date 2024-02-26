We’ll upgrade, improve varsities’ standard – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to improve and upgrade the standard of Nigerian universities to compete favourably with its counterparts in the world. The president said machineries have been put in place to bring the menace of fake degrees to an end and make the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law. He spoke at the weekend at the 2024 Convocation of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi (ATBU). He used the occasion to assure members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that their welfare would be adequately taken care of to prevent them from persistent strike actions to press home their demands.

In a keynote address, the visitor to the university, President Tinubu said the Federal Government is planning through dialogue to address the root causes of strike actions causing irreplaceable damage to the academic calendar of Nigerian universities. The president, who was represented by the director, University Education of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ochodo James, at the convocation ceremony at the weekend, said the government would address the root causes of strike actions causing irreplaceable damage to the academic calendar of Nigerian universities.

He assured that his administration will continue to do everything within its power and limited resources to ensure that university education in Nigeria is improved in tune with global best practices.

He said: “I want to acknowledge the resilience of academics, especially the university sub-sector. You have given your best over the time in spite of difficult circumstances. “Nigerian universities have witnessed untold harsh situations over the years due to frequent strike actions; we are now focused on creating an enabling environment for sustainable dialogue in order to bring frequent strike actions by staff unions in the Nigerian University system to a permanent end.