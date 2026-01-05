We’ll Synergise With APC Govt In Curbing Insecurity – Kogi PDP

…Declares Party’s Return to Power in 2027

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Hon. Muhammed Sanni Gambo, has said the party is ready to collaborate with the APC-led administration in combating the ravaging insecurity in the state.

The Chairman made this declaration on Monday while addressing Journalists shortly after the party’s maiden State Working Committee and State Executive Committee meeting at the state Party Secretariat.

Hon. Gambo, however, commended the state governor, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo for the steps taken so far, particularly his total disagreement on negotiating with the terrorists.

“I really want to appreciate the governor for not agreeing to negotiate with the terrorists, and his stance to take the fight to their hideout.”

The opposition chairman equally sympathises with the people of Kogi state, particularly the western part of the state, for the trauma arising from the insecurity in the area.

Meanwhile, the party declared to return to power in the state and Nigeria in 2027.

“We are gathered here once again, united in our resolve to reclaim our rightful place in Kogi State and in Nigeria,” Gambo added.

He recalled the PDP’s past achievements in Kogi State, including building housing estates, constructing roads, and providing employment opportunities.

Gambo outlined the party’s plans to address insecurity, participate in local government elections, and establish reconciliation and unity committees.

The PDP chairman also invited members who have left the party to return, saying “the storm is over” and it’s time to work together towards a brighter future.

Gambo expressed confidence in the PDP’s victory in 2027, saying “nothing is stopping us.”