New Telegraph

January 5, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 5, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. We’ll Synergise With…

We’ll Synergise With APC Govt In Curbing Insecurity – Kogi PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and social media influencer, Harrison Gwamnishu, have berated the Edo State Government over what they described as its failure to effectively tackle insecurity, particularly the rising cases of kidnapping in the state. Gwamnishu, who is the founder of the Safe City Volunteer Foundation, criticised the government and state security agencies for what he called their “repeated failure to respond to calls for collaboration” during rescue operations. “Two weeks ago, Aisha was kidnapped at Igbira Camp, Auchi, Edo State. Thankfully, she regained her freedom last night. Sadly, we couldn’t move in to capture her abductors because the State Security Agencies and the Edo State Government have repeatedly failed to respond to our calls for collaboration,” Gwamnishu said. He explained that the victim, Aisha Wahab, was kid napped in Auchi and later released in Okpella — a long distance she was allegedly forced to trek alongside her abductors. “Certain technical equipment required for our rescue operations can only be deployed with official authorization. Unfortunately, despite repeated efforts to reach the Edo State Government and the Commissioner of Police, we have been unable to get their response,” he added. According to him, the group had to withdraw from the operation and return to their base in Delta State “where we have full support from the Police, Military, and Government to operate effectively.” Gwamnishu thanked Nigerians who supported Aisha’s family during the ordeal and called for stronger cooperation between citizens and government. He urged the Edo State Government to immediately intervene and coordinate operations to apprehend the kidnappers, insisting that “lives are at stake.”

…Declares Party’s Return to Power in 2027

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Hon. Muhammed Sanni Gambo, has said the party is ready to collaborate with the APC-led administration in combating the ravaging insecurity in the state.

The Chairman made this declaration on Monday while addressing Journalists shortly after the party’s maiden State Working Committee and State Executive Committee meeting at the state Party Secretariat.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Hon. Gambo, however, commended the state governor, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo for the steps taken so far, particularly his total disagreement on negotiating with the terrorists.

“I really want to appreciate the governor for not agreeing to negotiate with the terrorists, and his stance to take the fight to their hideout.”

The opposition chairman equally sympathises with the people of Kogi state, particularly the western part of the state, for the trauma arising from the insecurity in the area.

Meanwhile, the party declared to return to power in the state and Nigeria in 2027.

“We are gathered here once again, united in our resolve to reclaim our rightful place in Kogi State and in Nigeria,” Gambo added.

He recalled the PDP’s past achievements in Kogi State, including building housing estates, constructing roads, and providing employment opportunities.

Gambo outlined the party’s plans to address insecurity, participate in local government elections, and establish reconciliation and unity committees.

The PDP chairman also invited members who have left the party to return, saying “the storm is over” and it’s time to work together towards a brighter future.

Gambo expressed confidence in the PDP’s victory in 2027, saying “nothing is stopping us.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

JAMB Rules Out Increase In UTME, DE Fees For 2026
Read Next

55-Year-Old Man Impregnates 15-Year-Old Niece