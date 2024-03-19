We’ll Support Tinubu’s RenewdHope Agenda To Succeed – Adeleke

…as FHA MD, Oyetunde Ojo concludes Southwest tour

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has pledged to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to succeed in the state.

Governor Adeleke made the pledge when the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Federal Housing Authority, Hon Oyetunde Ojo paid him a courtesy visit to conclude the tour of the South West zone.

Addressing the governor during the visit, the FHA Chief Executive stated that the purpose of the visit was to bring the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda message to Osun State and to seek the collaboration and partnership of the state government with the Federal Housing Authority.

According to Hon Ojo, ” the purpose of our coming is for a courtesy visit and to bring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) Renewed Hope Agenda on Housing message to Osun State ” Hon Ojo told the governor that sequel to the President’s charge for the delivering of affordable houses to Nigerians, the new management of FHA resolved to visit all the governors who are the custodians of land in their states to ask for land.

He said that FHA will no longer build houses without the input of the state in the design as a result of the Authority’s new End – User driven policy that would allow the people to decide what kind of houses they want, to enable them to take ownership of the Authority”s projects in the states. ” we don’t want to do any houses without the input of the state.

“You know your people, their culture, and taste” he stated. The FHA boss also added that the Authority would want the collaboration of the state in profiling off-takers from its workers, who are the target of the houses, a measure he said would make the houses be taken rather than remain unoccupied on completion.

On the Authority’s delivery models, Hon Ojo said FHA would do Partnership, Direct Construction and Site and Services. He stated that the Authority plans to build Studio apartments and One Bedroom to accommodate the youth starting life and also would encourage carcass, where FHA would do a common exterior, the electrical and plumbing and leave the allottees to do the finishing according to their individual taste and affordability. This he said would greatly reduce the construction cost.

Finally, Hon. Ojo told the governor that building for the Diasporans is another area the Authority has planned for. This he said would be aided by FHA's ongoing digitalisation.

Apart from attracting foreign exchange and helping the diasporans get befitting homes back home, the MD noted that the overall value chain of the housing industry would stimulate the economy of the states through the creation of direct and indirect employment.

Responding, Governor Adeleke congratulated the new FHA management led by Hon Ojo. He commended the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in Housing and stated that Osun State is open to partnership for the President’s Housing Agenda. According to the governor, “Our interest is for Mr President to succeed as our leader and brother. Osun State is ready.to support the President’s Housing agenda to succeed” Governor Adeleke consequently directed the State Commissioners of Works and ICT to immediately coordinate the partnership with FHA.

Later, the FHA Managing Director led his team for an inspection of the Authority’s site in Oshogbo, where he expressed his concern over the slow pace of the site. The team had earlier inspected the Authority’s site at Ajoda in Oyo State en route to Osun State.

Disappointed at the performance of the partners which is at about 20%, the MD noted that in view of the fact that the contracts have passed the stated time for delivery and for obvious un -seriousness and visible signs of non-presence on the site, management would be compelled to review the contracts and revoke the non-performing ones