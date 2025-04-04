We’ll Support Gov Aliyu’s Human Capital Dev’t – Adare

Share

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dadi Adare, has pledged to support Governor Ahmed Aliyu in his efforts to continue providing for the common people, with a focus on developmental aspects.

“My ambition is to support my Governor, and I have no intention of contesting any position.

“However, I am sure that whatever my father, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator, who happens to be my teacher, asks me to do, I will certainly do that.

“Whatever the Governor assigns me to do is what I will do; that decision is left to them, not mine,” Dadi said while speaking to journalists at his residence in Sokoto State.

He commended the Governor’s initiative to implement the N70,000 payment to the state workforce and staff of the 23 Local Government Areas, describing it as a welcome development.

The Commissioner noted that this gesture demonstrates the governor’s commitment to supporting workers and their families.

He called on workers to reciprocate the gesture by supporting the state government.

Adare lauded the Governor’s efforts in implementing the new minimum wage for state civil servants, rating the Governor 100% in terms of appreciation from the people.

According to Adare, the Governor’s performance has met the people’s expectations and alleviated their suffering.

He recalled that during Ramadan, the State government provided food items and clothing materials to people in the 23 Local Government Areas, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and less privileged communities.

The Commissioner also pledged to support and advise the governor on empowering human capital.

He emphasized his commitment to working with the governor, stating that he has no intention of contesting any position.

The ministry plans to continue informing the public about its activities through various media outlets and quarterly in-house bulletins.

The Commissioner assured that the ministry will work on the four basic needs of communities to achieve rapid development in the State.

