We’ll Support Families’ Babies Plateau Gov’s Wife

The wife of Plateau governor, Helen Mutfwang, yesterday in Jos visited hospitals and gave gifts to babies born on New Year’s Day. Mrs Mutfwang, who was at four selected public hospitals, accompanied by the Commissioner of Women Affairs and other dignitaries, said the inspiration was to welcome the babies and also to support their families.

According to her, newborns bring tremendous joy to the world, and so they should be celebrated and their parents given support.

The governor’s wife said that the birth of a child was among life’s greatest blessings and called on communities to celebrate new beginnings and the limitless potentials. She congratulated the mothers and encouraged expectant women to remain strong and do all that was required when they were due for delivery.

Some of the mothers said they were overwhelmed with joy to see the governor’s wife, noting that the cash and provisions were timely.

Comfort Friday, who gave birth to a baby boy at 12 :47 a.m at Dadin Kowa Primary Health Care, said that the governor’s wife’s visit had great impact on her family especially the new baby and thanked her for her generosity. Another mother, Naanmang Krimkat, who had her baby also at 8:20 a.m., said she was thankful for the support given to her and her baby.