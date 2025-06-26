We’ll Support, Digitise Olunloyo’s Library, Says Makinde

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, declared that the state government would preserve and digitise the library of a late former governor of the state, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo, and make it a tourist attraction centre.

Makinde, who described the library as a treasure trove of knowledge capable of offering solutions to numerous challenges facing the country, said preserving the library is one of the ways of immortalising Dr Olunlolyo, who was the second elected governor of the old Oyo State comprising present day Oyo and Osun states.

The governor stated this while paying his last respect to the late Dr Olunloyo, at the lying -in-state and executive session organised in his honour by the state government and held at the House of Chiefs, Secretari – at, Agodi, Ibadan.

He added that the state government would also commission the Omololu Olunloyo Leisure Park at Alakia-Airport Area of Ibadan, which was named after the revered statesman in 2023.