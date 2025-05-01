We’ll Support Creative Industry To Boost Devt, Says Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SanwoOlu, yesterday threw his weight behind the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2025 to be hosted in the state, saying his administration would continue to give opportunity, hope and space for people in the creative industry to thrive.

Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement of AFRIMA amplifies the growing momentum around the highly anticipated event, which has already garnered backing from key stakeholders, institutions and corporate sponsors at national, continental and international levels.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by members of the International Committee of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and the representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC) at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu said his government would continuously create a clear business opportunity and environment for people in the creative industry to do well.

The governor said Lagos has given life to many people in entertainment, fashion and the arts by supporting them to actualise their dreams, adding that his government will continue to assist people in propagating whatever gifts and talents they have. He said: “It was not difficult for us to make entertainment, tourism and everything in the creative space one of our cardinal objectives.

We are very intentional because we realise that the creative industry is a place where the youth with a dynamic population want to be. It is also the largest employer of labour in different ways and means. But more importantly, it also helps to tell the African story, a story that the entire world has not heard, to be able to take it up and work with it.

“As a government, what we set out to do is to continue to give opportunity, hope and space for the creative people. We will give them the space and create a clear business opportunity and environment for them to thrive and do well. Lagos has become a destination for good reasons.

“We know AFRIMA. It is indeed an honour that as strategic as we are, AFRIMA deemed it fit to hold its 2025 events in Lagos. It comes with responsibility and commitment. Lagos is able, and it is big enough to take on AFRIMA, and we will take it forward. We have the structures and infrastructures to be able to support AFRIMA.”

