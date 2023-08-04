We’ll Strategise To Make PDP Stronger –Mwadkwon

Senator Simon Mwadkwon is the member representing Plateau North Senatorial District. In this interview, he speaks on his emergence as the Senate Minority Leader, his agenda for the 10th National Assembly and how he will work to reposition the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) as a credible opposition. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

As the new Senate Minority Leader, did you betray your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get to the position?

I will not say whether the allegation is true or false but I know that the PDP is not in disarray. I emerged as a result of the benevolence of my colleagues, who found me worthy to represent them. The PDP did not even intervene in the leadership tussle in the House of Representatives. I’m also sure they found it expedient not to interfere in the leadership tussle in the Senate. I think it is a healthy development for the PDP.

The Senate Order is clear as regards how the minority leader should be elected. Order 27 Rule 1 states clearly that the minority leader shall be nominated by the members of the minority parties. They did not specify one party but all members of the minority parties and we have six minority parties. These people came together and I was nominated to be their leader. And for PDP to have just stayed away, I think they did the right thing.

You can see that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been rejected but no official of PDP has come out to say the party was wrong. The Labour Party has not done that. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has not done that. The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has not done that. The New Nige- ria Peoples Party (NNPP) has not done that. So, the PDP is on the right track and the issue of the G5, I don’t know anything about them.

All I know is that I’m a senator elected under the platform of the PDP and my dear colleagues, distinguished senators that are in the minority parties, about 50 of us came together and I got 36 votes. I think it is overwhelming.

Was there any form of inducement for the other minority members to select you as the Minority Leader of the Senate?

People will get to like you and people will get to understand you by your pedigree and ability to handle issues. I don’t think there was any sort of inducement any- where. I don’t know, perhaps, from other political parties but from the PDP, nobody was induced. It will interest you to know that 68 percent of PDP senators nominated me.

PDP has 36 senators and out of 36, I got 22 votes and there was no formal meeting for me or anywhere people were induced. And I’m not aware of any form of inducement but I know that my colleagues, found me worthy because of my presentation. I met them one-on-one and I discussed with them.

I told them that there is the need for us to have somebody, who would be approachable, somebody they can rely on, somebody they can trust and I told them that I’m the kind of person they can trust. I promised that I will do my possible best to make sure that there is credible opposition.

We are not going to fight a war with the ruling party. Our aim is that Nigeria must move forward. Therefore, we need somebody. Of course, we will not relent in seeking our rights as the majority party and give them creditable opposition, an opposition that is well understood and will even be appreciated by Nigerians, that these people are out to make sure that Nigeria moves forward by what we will say and do in the chamber of the Senate.

But the fear is that the Senate will be a rubber stamp. If there is a case that the interest of Nigeria comes first against that of the Senate, will you challenge the Senate President that announced your name?

I just told you that I was nominated by 36 senators of the opposition parties. I don’t think that these senators are people who would want to have a rubber-stamp minority leader. Aside from that, I don’t think the Senate President himself does have a hand in my emergence. So, who is it that I would be a rubber stamp to? I’m a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and my focus is that Nigeria must move forward. Nigeria must succeed.

Nigeria must be seen to be on the right track of development. Therefore, I want to assure Nigerians that if the Senate President or the majority party in Senate brings anything that is inimical to the process, development and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria, certainly, I will stand against it and the minority parties will stand against it. On the day that I gave my acceptance speech and just to say thank you to my colleagues that nominated me, I said on the floor of the chambers of the Senate: ‘Mr. President, we are minorities and our duty is to see that Nigeria moves forward, give you a credible opposition and put you on the right track, so that you will do the right thing for the citizens of this country.’

So, the issue of rubber stamp, I don’t know what it means and like I told you, I’m not a novice in the political arena and I was not picked from the streets to become a senator. I’m a holder of two Masters degrees and a PhD and I have been a lecturer at the University of Jos for 15 years. I know what is right for the people, so I want to assure Nigerians that they are not going to have a rubber-stamp minority in the Senate.

But Senator Garba Musa Maidoki of the PDP has claimed that you emerged through fraudulent means; is he making a wrong claim against you?

Senator Maidoki is entitled to his opinion and I don’t want to join issues with anybody because we are going to stay in that Senate in the next four years and I wouldn’t want to use any word or statement against anybody that would not be palatable. For him to have used the word that I came through fraudulent means he understands want he was saying but as I did say, I was nominated by 36 out of 50 senators.

Of course, he has the right to say nobody contacted him, which is true because I couldn’t have contacted everyone because it is not me alone that ran for this position. And in politics, if you understand the body language of someone, you will not go chasing the winds. But he is aware that we had been holding meetings of the minority parties. I don’t think I have anything against him. That I didn’t approach him doesn’t mean I didn’t approach others.

It is unfortunate that he was not approached but that doesn’t mean I came through fraudulent means. I want to believe that, perhaps, others that ran for the position with me would have contacted him. I could not have contacted everyone because as at that time, we were on recess and a lot of people travelled. So, I did not contact him and I did not contact everybody as well but I didn’t come through fraudulent means. I stand to say it boldly that I did not come through fraudulent means.

I told you how I emerged by the Senate Stand Order, which is correct and that is the normal procedure through which the minority leader can emerge in the Senate. We made the rules and we must follow them to the letter.

Is it true that there is a systemic and gradual weakening of PDP?

That is absolutely wrong. You recall that in the 9th House of Representatives, the party had their position, they presented a candidate but Mr. Speaker then who is now the Chief of Staff to the President for whatever reason decided to announce a different person and of course that person that was announced followed the procedure by asking his colleagues to nominate him.

I believe that the speaker then felt that he has obeyed the House of Representatives rulings and he was announced. So, my party this time around allowed the senators to express themselves and decide their leader and who they want to be their leader and they did well because like I did say, the APC, perhaps, had something from their party but the party has come out to deny them.

So, we are happy that the APC is denying the leadership of the National Assembly and we are happy that the minority parties have not come out to deny any member that has been elected into the leadership of the Senate. So, the issue is very clear.

A former National Vice Chairman of PDP from the South-South said the problem with the party is that it has shown lack of capacity to play as an opposition party. Now that you are the Senate minority leader, are you going to make efforts to strengthen PDP as an opposition party?

I was categorically clear about the issue of minority leadership. As I said, even in the speech I made in the Senate, I told the Senate President that we are going to be partners in progress if things are working well for the citizens of this country, but if not, definitely, we are not going to be partners. We are going to strategize and make sure that PDP becomes more credible and stronger.

We are hopeful that even in the tribunal, we will take back our mandate from the APC. So, we are not going to stand aside and lament, the PDP must regain all its lost glory. I want to assure you that I will do my best to ensure that the elders and leaders of thought in PDP come together. We will make sure that we do not just give APC credible opposition but ensure that if it doesn’t work well for us in the court, we have to get back to power in 2027.