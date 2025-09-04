We’ll Step Up Operations To Improve Security, COAS Assures

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has assured that the Nigerian Army under his leadership will step up operations to further secure Katsina State and the entire Nigerian space. In a statement, the Nigerian Army Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, said: “The Army Chief gave the assurance during a visit to the Acting Governor, Alhaji Faruk Lawal Jobe, at the Government House, Katsina when he visited to commiserate with the government and people of the state over recent banditry attacks.

“Oluyede emphasised that immediate and improved measures would be put in place to ensure such unfortunate incidents, which resulted in the loss of lives and property, do not recur. “He appealed to the good people of Katsina to cooperate with security agencies in the collective effort to defeat bandits and make the Nigerian space safer for all citizens.”

Anele added: “As part of his operational visit to Katsina State, under 8 Division/Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Oluyede was briefed by the Commander 17 Brigade, Brigadier General BO Omopariola, at Natsinta Barracks. “The briefing provided insights into the Brigade’s operational activities, challenges, and projections aimed at enhancing security in the state.

“The Brigade Commander assured the COAS of the continued dedication of his troops to intensify operations to better secure the state.”

According to her, “COAS commended the Brigade for their efforts and urged them to make further sacrifices in securing the state and by extension, the nation. “He assured them of enhanced logistics support to enable the troops to carry out their tasks seamlessly.