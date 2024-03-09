We’ll Spare No Effort To Rescue Abducted Kaduna School Children, Borno IDPs – FG

The Federal Government has said it would spare no effort in ensuring that abductors of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Wurge community in Ngala LGA of Borno State, and the abduction of school children at Government Secondary School (GSS) Kuriga in Gwagwada District, Chikun LGA, Kaduna State, were brought to justice.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Saturday, said the abductions were against all the fundamental values of humanity.

“The government stands resolutely against any form of violence or coercion targeted at innocent civilians, especially the most vulnerable among us.

“Our children deserve to seek education in conditions devoid of harm or threat of harm, and any threat to their security is a direct attack on the future of our country,” he added.

The minister stated that President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to swiftly ensure the safe return of all abducted persons and the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The government will spare no effort in our pursuit of justice for the victims and in our determination to hold perpetrators of such heinous acts accountable to the full extent of the law,” he assured.

Alhaji Idris called on members of the public to remain calm but vigilant and to provide any relevant information that might assist the security agencies in rescuing the victims.

“Collective action and solidarity are essential if we are to effectively combat the menace of banditry, insurgency, and insecurity in our country.

“Furthermore, the government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and will continue to work very hard to ensure that the capacity of criminals to launch these attacks is constantly and irreversibly degraded,” the minister further assured.