We’ll Spare No Cost To Protect Our People, Flush Out Criminals –Makinde

Oyo State Government has assured residents of security of lives and property in every part of the state, saying it would spare no cost to secure the people and spare no effort to make the state uncomfortable for criminally-minded elements.

The government stated this yesterday at the Expanded Security Council Meeting presided over by the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting which had some State Executive Council members, Service Commanders, local government chairmen and traditional rulers in attendance, the Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd), reassured residents of the state that the government would continue to adequately secure lives and property irrespective of the security challenges in the country.