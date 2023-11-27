We’ll Soon Unveil Blueprint For DSO Rollout – FG

The Federal Government has said it would soon unveil a blueprint for the rollout of Digital Switch Over (DSO) across the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, at a management conference and retreat of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Abuja on Monday, said the rollout will cut across urban and rural areas.

Idris in a statement by his special assistant Rabiu Ibrahim told the NTA management that the organisation as a key stakeholder in the DSO project, is expected to play a prominent role.

He challenged the NTA to reflect on the dynamic landscape of the media industry, especially with the advent of new technologies and changing viewer preferences that pose challenges and opportunities.

“Our commitment to excellence and adaptability is paramount. The NTA must continue to evolve, embracing innovation while upholding the highest standards of journalistic integrity,” he said.

The minister noted that the retreat came at a time when there is a growing number of options for the viewing public to source information from various sources, and decried the role of social media and the attendant false and misleading information.

The minister stated that the signal upgrade of the NTÀ from standard definition to high definition is having an appreciable impact on the viewing experience of members of the public, adding that this has to be replicated in all NTA stations across the country to achieve the desired objective.

He challenged the NTA to continue to enlighten Nigerians on the successes being recorded by the Federal Government and ensure that Nigerians understand and appreciate the policy direction of the Tinubu administration in news and programming.

The Minister charged the NTA to strive to rediscover its golden era when its content, especially notable soap operas and drama series, not only defined the TV entertainment space in the country but was always a reason for viewers to rush back home in the evening.

End