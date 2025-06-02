We’ll Soon Appoint Perm Secs –Oborevwori

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, assured civil servants in the state that his administration will soon appoint Permanent Secretaries. Oborevwori made the promise during a thanksgiving service held in honour of the Head of Service, Dr. Mininim Oseji, at Church of God Mission, Asaba Bishopric Headquarters, yesterday.

He held that the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries would be thorough, guided by due process and divine wisdom. Praising God for His divine hand in the appointment of the Head of Service, Oborevwori commended Oseji’s journey in the civil service, acknowledging that her achievement was a testament to God’s favour, rather than human effort.

The governor lauded Oseji for entering her position with integrity and prayed that she would leave with the same virtue. While urging her to maintain the integrity that has defined her career, Oborevwori emphasized the importance of gratitude, referencing Psalm 100:4, which encourages believers to “enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise.”

Earlier remarks, Dr. Mininim Oseji, expressed heartfelt gratitude to God for the honour bestowed upon her, stating that she never thought she would reach “this pinnacle” when she started her civil service career as a young medical officer several years ago.

The Head of Service congratulated Oborevwori on his second anniversary in office, just as she thanked everyone who attended the thanksgiving service. She also commended the governor and his cabinet members for starting their day with prayer at the Government House Chapel, which she believes had contributed to the success of the state.

Share