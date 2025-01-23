Share

The Bayelsa State Government has assured it would immediately set up a crack task force to deal with touting and other unwholesome activities at the Baylesa Bus Terminal, Igbogene.

This assurance was given following the backdrop of some concerns raised by transport unions and other stakeholders over the use of the new Bayelsa State-owned bus terminal.

The state Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the assurance at separate meetings with officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) as well as public and private transport companies in the Government House, Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo, who warned miscreants to steer clear of the Bayelsa Ultramodern Transport Terminal, Igbogene and the Ekeki Park in their own interest, maintained that the government would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law upon anyone found flouting its laws and operational guidelines set for the facilities.

According to the Deputy Governor, the joint task force will work hand in hand with the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the effective implementation and compliance with the state government’s transport policies.

He once again sympathized with the unions, transporters and commuters for the inconveniences they are facing in the meantime following the implementation of the relocation order mandating the use of only government-approved motor parks in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Ewhrudjakpo clarified that the new move was in line with the government’s intention to provide a better transport system for the state, and therefore, urged the people to see the challenges as part of their own sacrifice towards building a modern city.

While informing that efforts were underway to provide a police post at the Igbogene terminal, he directed the ministries of transport and health to quickly install air conditioners and provide a sick bay respectively at the facility.

On the issue of effective management of available spaces at the Ekeki Park and Igbogene transport terminal, the Deputy Governor directed the immediate evacuation of all vehicles parked at the facilities that are no longer roadworthy.

His words: “Every good thing comes with challenges. So, first of all, I have to apologize on behalf of the government for whatever inconveniences you are going through.

“Our intention is to make this state better than what we met, and it is very important for us to do so. We are going to do two things at a time: sanitize the state and reduce the noise pollution. The other goal is to make the intra-city transport business more viable than it is now.

“If we want to get it perfect before we move you people into that park, we cannot move in. But what we will do is that, as we move in, we address the challenges that come with it.

“We have directed the Ministry of Transport to liaise with you to enable the government to quickly set up a joint task force comprising all stakeholders to deal with some of the issues you have raised here including touting.

“It will also monitor those who are not supposed to load from the designated parks and transport routes and also monitor the private vehicle owners. Those vehicles that are not roadworthy should not be allowed to be parked in the motor parks.”

In her contribution, the Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Ayebakaepreye Brodrick, urged the transport unions and companies to sustain their support for the state government’s urban renewal policy concerning the transport sector of the state.

In their separate remarks, the State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Comrade Dinyoerinyu Eminah, and the state Secretary, of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Comrade Anengimo Jonah, pledged support for government and requested car loans for their members to acquire new vehicles for improved transport services.

On their part, representatives of the various transport companies, including Izonebe Mass Transit, Ohanevo Mass Transit, Plateau Riders, Benue Links, GMMT, Damara, Lizet Global Motors, and Amaxy Continental Express, among others, commended the government’s new policy but stressed the need for a taskforce, offices as well as more parking and loading spaces.

